COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 232, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 10. Oregon Health Authority reported 275 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 11,454.
Tillamook County’s 16th COVID-19 was announced during the Tillamook County Leadership meeting July 10.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (15), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (51), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (44), Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 231st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on June 16 and died on July 2, at Saint Regional Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 232nd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 9. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.
Social gatherings are increasing spread
Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen spread of COVID-19 when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include:
• Graduations
• Birthdays
• Weddings
• Holidays
COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to:
• Exercise classes
• Fraternity party
• Bachelor party
While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.
OHA recommends that everyone:
• Limit the size of our gatherings
• Keep our distance
• Cover our faces
• Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.
