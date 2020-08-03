COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 328, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
Oregon Health Authority reported 272 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m., bringing the state total to 19,366.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (49), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (64), Wasco (9), Washington (19), and Yamhill (27).
Oregon’s 327th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 6 and died on Aug. 1. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 328th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 29, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
