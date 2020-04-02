COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 19 to 21, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m., bringing the statewide total to 826. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (5), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (3), Lincoln (1), Marion (13), Union (2), Multnomah (26), Washington (22), and Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s twentieth COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 1 at Tuality Healthcare. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s twenty-first COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 31 and died on April 1 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Update: The COVID-19 case data OHA publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change. A case reported yesterday as a Douglas County case was later determined to be a Lane County case.
The total number of new cases in Lane County is three to reflect this change. However, the case moved from Douglas County to Lane County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.