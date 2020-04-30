Jails across Oregon have drastically reduced their populations, according to a survey conducted by Disability Rights Oregon. On average, jails have nearly 50 percent fewer people in custody as compared to their pre-pandemic population.
Reducing the jail population has made jail conditions safer for those left in custody and the employees who work at jails, allowing for improved social distancing in a high-intensity setting. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population in Oregon county jails.
Read the Headlight Herald online and in print next Wednesday for an exclusive with Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton on decisions made during this pandemic.
