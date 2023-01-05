Mushrooms

Composite image shows the diversity of mushrooms from the genus Psilocybe that contain psilocybin. 

Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) has begun accepting applications for licenses for manufacturers, laboratories, service centers and facilitators.

OPS, located at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division, has posted information on how to apply for the license types on its website, Oregon.gov/psilocybin. OPS began accepting applications Jan. 2.

