With the recent passage of the Equal Access to Care Act (House Bill 2362), the Oregon Legislature has taken a bold step toward protecting patients from the negative effects of healthcare consolidation, including higher prices and cuts to essential services. The legislation was backed by the Equal Access to Care Coalition, which includes Oregon’s leading advocates for reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ care and worker justice.
The Equal Access to Care Act moves Oregon closer to achieving its vision of healthcare transformation by providing a transparent process for reviewing healthcare mergers, acquisitions and other transactions before they happen — with a focus on communities where disparities in health and health care already exist. With such a program in place, Oregon can ensure that transactions are in the best interest of communities and patients — not the bottom lines of big healthcare systems.
The passage of this legislation cements Oregon’s well-deserved reputation as a national leader in state healthcare policy. The Equal Access to Care Act is the first bill in the nation to tackle industry consolidation using a process that centers patients and health equity. The legislation works in tandem with other innovative efforts Oregon is implementing to control runaway healthcare prices, including a cost growth cap and a move toward value-based care.
Despite considerable industry objection, the legislation passed because of strong community support and the dedicated leadership of elected officials, including chief sponsor Rep. Andrea Salinas as well as Sens. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward and Deb Patterson. The diverse coalition supporting the act includes ACLU of Oregon, Basic Rights Oregon, Cascade AIDS Project and Prism Health, Compassion & Choices, Forward Together, NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon, Oregon Nurses Association, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon and SEIU Local 49. This floor letter includes a broader list of supporters.
Advocates react to the news:
“For the first time, communities will have a say in their health care. No more deals made behind closed doors. Health and access to care will come first, not profit margins for health systems,” said Felisa Hagins, Political Director for SEIU Local 49. “We’ve seen how this has played out for our state’s residents: Big healthcare systems have been able to use their market power to raise prices and rake in profits, while an astonishing 70 percent of Oregonians report concerns covering their personal healthcare costs.”
“This victory highlights the importance of involving the public in any structural or policy changes to our healthcare system. HIV and LGBTQ+ activists have long held the belief that there ‘should be nothing about us, without us’ when policy decisions that affect our lives are being made,” said Peter Parisot, Chief of Staff for Cascade AIDS Project and Prism Health. “In this era of healthcare consolidation, we need to ensure that the voices of patients are centered and heard regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or health condition.”
“Oregon is now on a path toward having a regulatory process that matches our state’s values and protects the great strides we have made in expanding access to comprehensive and compassionate reproductive, LGBTQ+ and end-of-life care,” said An Do, executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon. “Does a transaction promote health equity, or does it further divide who can afford care, or who has care at their doorstep versus hours away? Now we will know. Impacted communities will finally have a voice as we consider the impacts and mitigate steps backward.”
“When large healthcare companies are buying up their competitors and posting record profits—in the middle of a pandemic—that’s a problem, said Christel Allen, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon. “We applaud our leaders for tackling this issue head on, creating a process that puts health equity—not profits—at the center of mergers and acquisitions. Healthcare is a human right, and finally, communities will actually have a say in ensuring essential services like reproductive and gender-affirming care remain available, affordable, and close to home.”
"Access to health care free from discrimination is a basic human right. Our state has made great strides in protecting and expanding access to comprehensive and compassionate reproductive, LGBTQ+, and end-of-life care,” said Sandy Chung, executive director of the ACLU of Oregon.
