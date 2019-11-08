A new internet Cafe called the Oregon Mess Hall is opening in Tillamook. Owners Denise and Edward Ebel are planning a soft opening on Monday, November 11 (Veteran's Day) in the former Blue Moon Cafe building on Second Street.
Their goal is to support Veterans, their families, the community. They will have a Veteran's Wall and would like Veterans to bring in their photos. The couple will also have a photo area set up with a green screen for those who would like to have their photo taken for the wall. For more information, please contact the Ebels at 503-354-5683.
