A task force formed by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to address the homelessness crisis in the state has asked the state legislature to allocate more than $120 million in direct, annual funding for cities to address the issue.
In a briefing last Monday, mayors from the task force explained that the money would be put to use most effectively by localities that to have lacked consistent funding to address the issue.
They said that they would also be suggesting a one-time allocation to cities for capital improvement projects, although they did not have details on that proposal at this time.
The proposed $120 million annual figure would allocate $40 per resident to every incorporated city in Oregon, with a minimum allotment of $50,000 per municipality.
From there, it would be up to local leaders to decide how to use the funds to best prevent or alleviate the homelessness crisis in their area.
The mayors said that the approach would allow for flexibility to address an issue that affects all areas of the state, but in different ways.
Cities have mostly been left to fend for themselves up to this point.
The American Rescue Plan Act provided an infusion of funds earlier this year that has helped to build some infrastructure to address the crisis in larger communities. But other than that, cities have been forced to piece together funding through grants and from their own limited budgets.
The mayors noted that this dynamic constrains cities’ ability to address a dynamic crisis. It also puts smaller municipalities with less visible housing issues at a disadvantage when trying to secure funding.
By allocating funding annually to be spent at each city’s discretion, the proposal would allow flexibility for cities to choose appropriate solutions for their context.
In larger municipalities, leaders could focus on building shelters and other large services facilities while smaller municipalities could use the money to increase affordable housing and other measures to prevent homelessness.
The task force was formed in May of this year and has presented their recommendations to state representatives and senators, and all three gubernatorial candidates.
When asked, the mayors said that Tina Kotek had reacted enthusiastically to the proposal, but stressed that they hoped any new governor would be open to it, as all have focused on the issue in their campaigns.
