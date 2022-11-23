Oregon Lottery

he Oregon Lottery announced a return of nearly $909 million dollars to the state for the 2022 fiscal year – a return to pre-pandemic levels and 81% year over year growth. The funding directly benefits state parks and natural habitats, public schools, veteran services, outdoor school, and economic development. Oregon Lottery is self-funded through the sale of games, not tax dollars, and voters and the Legislature designate where the money goes. 

“Lottery funds are dedicated to support some of Oregonians’ most treasured programs,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “The sales rebound this year shows our players continue to find relevancy in our games and value the reliable revenue they provide to help make our state a great place to live.” 

