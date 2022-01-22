PORTLAND, OR. – Oregon’s small business liquor store operators continue to generate more income for themselves and increased funding for programs benefiting all Oregonians, according to latest figures from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC).
At its regularly scheduled Commission meeting on January 20, 2022, Commissioners reviewed a presentation showing year-over-year gains in revenue that provided over $600 million dollars between 2019-2021 to fund statewide public programs including addiction services, public safety and schools. The Commissioners also approved one stipulated settlement agreement and appointed one new agent to operate a small business liquor store in North Bend.
“I’m amazed at how much we do every day and how much of the economy and business activity we effect,” said OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks. “That revenue produces public programs for Oregon and all the jobs and private businesses that we enable while ensuring it’s all done safely.”
The OLCC also generates revenue by collecting alcohol licensing fees and overseeing the state’s alcohol privilege tax program where brewers and wineries pay an alcohol production fee. These two programs generated $58 million dollars over the past two years.
Oregon’s unique small business approach provides an opportunity for Oregonians to operate and manage liquor stores; as a contractor of the state these small businesses sell liquor at a set rate statewide. These small businesses continue to see year-over-year growth, with sales in 2021 up 6 percent.
Liquor sales contribute the third largest amount of revenue to state funding, after the State Lottery, and personal and corporate taxes. OLCC generated revenue remains the second largest financial contributor to cities and counties. In addition, sales at OLCC licensed cannabis retailers topped $1.1 billion dollars, in marijuana sales generating more than $170 million dollars in state sales tax revenue for supporting addiction services and other state programs.
For more information visit :
https://www.oregon.gov/olcc/Docs/commission_minutes/2022/Commission-Revenue-Presentation-2022.pdf
