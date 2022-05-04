Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4123, which awards $1M to Tillamook County and seven other counties in Oregon, for a coordinated homeless response system; declaring an emergency. The other counties are Polk, Benton, Coos, Deschutes, Lincoln, Mid-Colombia and Umatilla.
The bill states that the lack of available housing, high rents and high home prices are driving rapid increases in housing instability and homelessness in Oregon. It adds that Oregon has experienced a significant increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. Adding that funding, resources and services to address the issue are not scaled to meet this need.
Tillamook County will take a lead in project this alongside Peter Starky with CARE and Tillamook Housing Coordinator Thomas John “TJ” Fiorelli.
“We’re excited to be selected as one of the rural counties to help the state of Oregon understand how to address homelessness issues in rural areas,” Fiorelli said. “There’s no how-to manual on exactly how to do this, we’re helping them build it.”
The bill goes on to add that the lack of housing affordability and availability in Oregon cannot be addressed without a collaborative effort; and communities require coordinated leadership to identify local needs to end homelessness.
The Oregon Department of Administrative Services will provide the $1M grant funding given that Tillamook County creates a coordinated homeless response system that consists of; an established coordinated homeless response office, an advisory board, plans for coordination with any local continuum of care, and establishment of a centralized point of contact for the office.
In the County Commissioner meeting Commissioner Erin Skaar said, “I’m glad we have a path forward; Lieutenant Troxel actually planted this seed and it has grown into what we are seeing today so thank you to him and everyone else who worked on this.”
Lieutenant Nick Troxel has been working closely on the homelessness issue in Tillamook County for years now.
“I’ve seen young kids sleeping on couches and in cars and I’ve seen people living on the streets, at the end of the day it’s all about taking an empathetic approach to finding a solution without pointing fingers,” Troxel said.
Troxel is hopeful that this plan and this funding for the county can open the door to even more housing solutions in the future.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
