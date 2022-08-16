Business Oregon was provided $10 million in tax-exempt lottery bond funding during the 2019-2021 legislative session to provide grants for capital improvement projects to county fairground facilities. Each of Oregon's 36 counties celebrate a county-specific fair which is either hosted at the fairgrounds or at a venue that contracts with the county Fair Board to host the fair.
The first bond sale supporting the lottery bond funding took place in spring 2022 and provided $5 million, with the remaining $5 million to become available with the next bond sale, anticipated in spring of 2023. Some of the grantees will receive funding in 2022 and the remaining grantees will be funded after the spring 2023 bond sale. Following discussions with the Oregon State Fair Association and legislative representatives associated with the appropriation, it was agreed the funds would be distributed evenly to the applicants, yielding $277,777 for each grantee.
The projects completed with this funding must be used for direct capital improvement project costs. Capital construction includes, but is not limited to:
- Construction, modification, replacement, repair, remodeling, or renovation of a structure or addition to a structure.
- Acquisition of land, or a legal interest in land, in conjunction with the capital construction of a structure.
- Planning and design-related activities may be eligible provided they are directly related to the capital construction activity.
The table below lists the county and project for each grant grouped by the year they will receive funding.
Baker: Event Center Enhancement
Benton: Barn Renovation/Storage Building
Columbia: Pole Barn and Roof Repair
Deschutes: HVAC/Lighting Control
Douglas: New Roof for Douglas Hall
Jackson: Event Center Resurface
Jefferson: ADA Accessibility
Josephine: House & Pavilion Renovation
Marion: Livestock Office & FFA Roof
Multnomah: Historic Dance Pavilion
Polk: Barn Roof Repair and Renovations
Tillamook: Fairgrounds Electrical
Union: Water & Wastewater Improvements
Wallowa: Fairgrounds Land Acquisition
Wasco: Infrastructure Upgrades
Yamhill: Delashmutt Renovation
Clackamas: Multiuse Building
Gilliam: County Fair Event Center
Harney: Livestock Shelter/PA System
Hood River: Updating Utilities/Fixtures
Klamath: New Maintenance Shop
Lake: Shop/Storage Building
Linn: LED Lighting Upgrade
Morrow: Building Remodels
Umatilla: Animal Barn Expansion
Washington: Perimeter Fencing Project
Wheeler: Grandstand Replacement
