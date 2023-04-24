Wildfire

“Oregonians can rest assured that dissolving this policy does not mean a lack of protection on the lands we’re responsible for,” State Forester Cal Mukumoto said.

 Courtesy

After much consideration, Oregon’s State Forester has decided to not renew the Department of Forestry’s firefighting insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London for the 2023-2024 policy year.

This policy was first obtained prior to the 1973 fire season to try to mitigate the impacts of wildfire suppression costs for Oregonians. However, over the past decade, longer, more complex, and costlier fire seasons have led to higher premiums and deductibles that lowered the intended mitigating effects of the policy. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted: