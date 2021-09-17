DMV will start issuing a new design Oct. 1 for the Oregon Cultural Trust license plate for passenger cars. When and how Oregonians apply for the new plate determines which plate design will be issued.
To guarantee receiving the new design, vehicle owners need to apply ON OR AFTER Oct. 1: online at DMV2U, by mail, or in person at a DMV office. Orders online or in a field office on or BEFORE Sept. 30, will receive the original plate design. You cannot order the new plate in advance.
Orders placed by mail now likely will receive the new design because DMV is still catching up with a backlog in title/plate work that built up during 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions.
Orders received from customers through the mail and from vehicle dealers (who file paperwork to DMV on behalf of customers) will be based on when DMV processes the transaction and issues the plates, not when the customer submitted their application themselves or through a dealer.
DMV issues plates in order of manufacture, and the new Cultural Trust series will begin with CU67501. Cultural Trust plates are eligible for the custom (vanity) plate option.
The Cultural Trust plate is eligible for passenger vehicles only. You can order one when you apply for Oregon title and registration when buying a car or when you renew your existing registration.
If you have an original Cultural Trust plate design, your current plate will remain valid for as long as you continue to renew registration.
The Oregon Legislature established the Cultural Trust in 2001 and the vehicle license plate in 2003 to help fund the trust’s programs. Since its launch, Oregonians have ordered 72,175 sets of Cultural Trust plates through July 31.
The plate’s surcharge of $50 will remain the same. The surcharge is in addition to regular title and registration fees, plate manufacturing or replacement fee, and county registration fees if the customer lives in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington Counties.
More ways than ever to get DMV services
DMV is continuing to expand services and increase choices for Oregonians who need services – online, by appointment and with rising availability of standby service if you walk in.
First, check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see if you can get what you need online. DMV has added over 20 services online in the past couple years at DMV2U, including:
• You probably can renew or replace your driver license, permit or ID card, and DMV will mail it to you.
• You can start a vehicle title and registration application online, which includes a fee calculator to help figure out how much to include when you mail your transaction to DMV.
• You can renew your vehicle registration, order replacement stickers, or report a change of address if you move inside Oregon.
• New to Oregon and have an out-of-state driver license? You can start your application online, learn what you need to bring with you and schedule an appointment at a DMV office.
DMV2U is part of ODOT’s commitment to put transformative technology to use to make Oregon’s transportation system more efficient and user friendly.
Consider Real ID option next time you renew
If you travel by air or might in the future, consider getting the Real ID option next time you renew your license, permit or ID card. You will need to visit a DMV office in person to apply for your first Real ID card.
Starting in May 2023, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of identification at airport security checkpoints for all flights.
Learn more about the Real ID option and make your own checklist of documents you’ll need to qualify at Oregon.gov/RealID
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.