Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad had "Good Morning America" ride the Coastal Excursion on Tuesday, June 15. A crew of eight from the ABC morning show came to see the operation and interview the executive director as well as the founder and chief mechanical officer for a piece that aired Thursday, June 17.
This was part of GMA's piece "How Oregon is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the video at https://gma.abc/3gEpwIp
