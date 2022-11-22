The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency Board met November 14 in Tillamook for the first time since before the pandemic to update the public on progress.
A trip to visit a section of proposed trail that lies next to the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad north of Garibaldi highlighted the days activities.
The railroad’s Chief Engineer Simon Aldridge guided the visit and told the assembled board and members of the public that the railroad was interested in participating in developing the trail.
As the railroad is a federally recognized, class 3 short-line railroad, their involvement could bring several advantages to the trail’s continued development.
The railroad controls the right of way for 50 feet on either side of the center of the tracks, meaning that they can permit the trail’s construction within that zone.
Additionally, the railroad is eligible for grant programs that could provide funding to help move the project forward. The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant gives $1.2 billion annually to short-line railroads across the country and has a stated focus of promoting “rails and trails” projects, like the Salmonberry.
The railroad’s assistance and access to funding will both be crucial for the project, which faces difficult construction as it looks to move ahead.
No section demonstrates the challenges facing the trail better than the one visited by the group on Monday.
Lying between Garibaldi and Barview Jetty, the curve around the hillside and rocky point just south of the Three Graces rock outcroppings in Tillamook Bay poses a logistical hurdle to completing the trail.
At the point, Highway 101 is cut into face of a large hill and runs above the railway with narrow shoulders on both sides.
The railway is also tightly squeezed onto its bed at the point, with less than 15 feet on each side. There is a historic rock wall from the 1930s towards the road and an embankment dropping to the beach on the other.
Aldridge said that in many places accommodating the path by moving the railway would be relatively easy, but that in sections like this the challenge would be greater.
Federal regulations mandate that pedestrians be separated from the rails by at least eight feet and early plans for the trail called for it to be 12 feet wide.
At pinch points, these considerations will necessitate building a bridge or expanding the riprap along the shore to support the trail.
The difficulty of building on this section and others like it reflect the necessity of the trail that will separate pedestrians and cyclists from the busy scenic byway, making travel safer for all modes of transport.
Aldridge said that in addition to the railroad’s support, the other good news was that the train’s path was shared by the waterline to Barview and the fiberoptic cable bringing internet to the county.
Owing to this, the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for maintaining the riprap around the bay, is likely to prioritize the security of those critical infrastructure links, adding to the trail’s prospects.
After visiting the site, the group returned to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Tillamook office for a business meeting. Many organizations from both Tillamook and Washington Counties as well as the state government and other non-governmental organizations were in attendance.
In the meeting, the board gave a brief update about progress happening on different portions of the trail. Several different sections are currently seeking funding to begin planning, including a section from Rockaway to Neahkahnie and another from Bay City to Idaville.
The group then adjourned for the day. It will meet again in December and on a monthly basis going forward.
