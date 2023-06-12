On June 6, a small fire in the locomotive stack of the engine of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railway started several small brush fires by the tracks.

Samuel Aldridge, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railway’s Superintendent, said that the fire was caused by a carbon ejection event, which he likened to a chimney fire on a wood stove.

