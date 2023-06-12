On June 6, a small fire in the locomotive stack of the engine of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railway started several small brush fires by the tracks.
Samuel Aldridge, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railway’s Superintendent, said that the fire was caused by a carbon ejection event, which he likened to a chimney fire on a wood stove.
The fire was the first of its kind in 20 years of operation for the railroad and Aldridge said that the crew responded in an exemplary manner, ensuring everybody’s safety and handling the incident.
Aldridge said that an inspection after the fire had found no fault and that the train was up to date on federally mandated inspections, but that the railway had deep cleaned the stacks out of an abundance of caution.
