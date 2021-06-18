Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad had “Good Morning America” ride the Coastal Excursion on Tuesday, June 15. A crew of eight from the ABC morning show came to see the operation and interview the executive director as well as the founder and chief mechanical officer for a piece that aired Thursday, June 17.
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad was contacted in late May by a GMA producer, Dominick Proto, regarding an interview. He said they would be coming to Oregon in June and would like to interview the railroad for inclusion in their “Rise and Shine” series about the reopening of America.
“We were certainly surprised and excited at the thought of being included in something on the national level and of course we gave them an enthusiastic “YES!” as our response,” said Administrative Manager Carla Lyman. “Once we got the final date of their arrival, we scheduled a special steam event for the railroad, because we do not typically run steam during the week.”
The GMA team arrived in Rockaway Beach and the railroad’s executive director Rachael Aldridge, chief mechanical officer and founder Scott Wickert and Lyman rode the 10 a.m. train to meet them in Rockaway Beach on June 15 and rode back to Garibaldi with them. They filmed during that ride both with Go-pro camera on the back of the train and from the open car, while railroad staff talked with them about the area, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and other points of interest in the coastal area.
“They were very excited to learned that we own the McCloud 25 engine, which pulled the train that day, was in several movies include the Rob Reiner coming of age classic ‘Stand By Me,’” Lyman said.
After on camera interviews during the layover in Garibaldi, railroad staff accompanied the guests back to Rockaway Beach aboard the train and said goodbyes to the friendly eight-person crew from Good Morning America. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad was honored to be spotlighted in the “Rise and Shine” in Oregon piece.
For tickets or information about Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad go to oregoncoastscenic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.