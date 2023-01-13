Four new workforce apartments will be coming to downtown Tillamook this spring, as construction work progresses above the Oregon Coast Dance Center.
Lisa Greiner, the center and building’s owner, has been able to leverage multiple grants from the state, county and city governments to bring the project to fruition.
“For me it’s a personal thing of that target demographic,” Greiner said of her motivation to offer workforce housing.
She said that she hoped to offer affordable accommodation to people with good jobs but who weren’t ready to buy a house.
Greiner envisions the apartments filling a gap in what housing policy experts in America have come to refer to as “missing middle” housing in recent years.
“Missing middle” housing consists of housing modalities other than detached, single-family homes or high-rise apartment buildings and, as the name suggests, is undersupplied in America.
The renovated building will house three two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment, each of which will have a single bathroom.
The two-bedroom apartments will be approximately 1,000 square feet, while the one-bedroom will be 700.
Greiner has danced at the Oregon Coast Dance Center (OCDC) since she was a girl taking classes from Pat Hawkins, the original owner.
When she returned to Tillamook after a decade in San Diego, Greiner began teaching at the center in 2011, before purchasing it in 2013.
At the time, OCDC was based in the building that currently houses Cricket Wireless in the 100 block of Main Street, which was inadequate for the center’s needs.
“I knew I needed to expand; I was at capacity there,” Greiner said.
She began exploring other properties in town and landed on the building at 312 Main, which she purchased and moved into in late 2018.
The building was built in 1909 and has housed many different businesses, spending much of its life as a furniture store.
When Greiner moved in, she began using the downstairs space for classes immediately, but had no plans for the second floor.
Greiner was drawn to the idea of housing but initially thought that it would be impracticable financially.
“Housing always came up, but it was crossed off the list so fast,” Greiner said.
But then Sierra Lauder from the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce told Greiner about an Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation grant that might help renovate the space.
The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funds work on buildings in downtown areas, with a focus on second stories and housing.
Greiner applied for the grant in 2019 and was awarded $200,000 in funding.
That initial success got the ball rolling for Greiner who then began to explore other funding sources.
The Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency subsequently awarded a $100,000 forgivable loan and another $100,000 low interest loan for the project.
The county government is contributing $80,000 in grant money generated by a combination of American Rescue Plan Act aimed at supporting multifamily housing and county short-term rental license fees.
Altogether, those sources constitute around half of the funding for the renovation project, with the rest coming via a bank loan.
In exchange for the funds, Greiner has committed to keeping the apartments affordable for residents making between 80% and 120% of the area’s median income.
That affordability commitment is for twenty years, although Greiner said she has no plans to ever move the apartments out of the workforce housing stock.
After Covid and planning delays postponed construction throughout 2020 and 2021, seismic and fire safety upgrades were the focus of work in 2022.
In late December, work began on framing in the units upstairs, with Greiner expecting work to be completed in March or April this year.
Greiner has been working with Barry Boring of Banks Construction in Netarts as her main contractor, while Stricker Engineering, Rick Lofton Roofing, Christensen Plumbing and Blue Coast Eco Blasting have been other local contractors working on the project.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
