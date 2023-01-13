Oregon Coast Dance Apartments

Framing work underway on the second floor of the Oregon Coast Dance Center.

 Photo Credit Lisa Greiner

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Four new workforce apartments will be coming to downtown Tillamook this spring, as construction work progresses above the Oregon Coast Dance Center.

Lisa Greiner, the center and building’s owner, has been able to leverage multiple grants from the state, county and city governments to bring the project to fruition.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted: