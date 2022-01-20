An art center. A community center. A cultural center.
These are just some of the goals behind the renovations underway at the Fairview Grange of Tillamook building on Third Street.
“Granges historically have been about agriculture and community,” Fairview Grange Master Eric Sappington said. “They were about farmers getting together and sharing with the community.”
The Fairview Grange is the oldest Grange in Tillamook County, and was founded in 1895, with 43 charter members. It was the 273rd Grange to be organized in the country.
The Grange Hall was built in 1916, at a cost of $2,000, and was then considered the finest Grange Hall in the state. One hundred grange members attended its dedication.
Built before the invention of microphones, amps and speakers, the Grange Hall was engineered to be acoustically dynamic, allowing speeches and musical presentations to project without a sound system. The Grange Hall has been extensively used for dances, concerts, weddings, markets, and other public gatherings.
However, over the years, the building itself became in need of extensive repair.
“The State of Oregon owns the Grange Hall,” Sappington said. “It was going to get demolished eight years ago until 10 strong members stepped up to save it.”
Since then, renovations have been underway to make the building safe and usable for the public. The over 100-year-old building received coats of new paint and repairs to doors, windows, and the front area of the building over the summer and fall. Other repairs will continue through the winter and into spring of 2022. Tillamook Rotary Club made a commitment to donate a new wheelchair ramp for the building.
Most recently, The Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Center for the Arts has been working with the Fairview Grange to renovate the building and outfit a space for their administrative offices.
“We actually started [as an organization] 32 years ago this year in Tillamook County,” The Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Center for the Arts founder, artistic director, and CEO Lawrence Adrian said. “We’ve moved around a bit, but we have continued doing work in both Tillamook and Lincoln County.”
Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Center for the Arts focuses on education in both theatre and fine arts.
“We build and fund public works of art,” Adrian said. “Most schools in Tillamook County have a mural that was done by us.”
As a part of their partnership and renovations to the Fairview Grange, Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Center for the Arts Foundation and supporters commissioned Sappington to design and oversee the installation of a mural on the side of the building.
“The mural focuses on the farms, the children, the music, and the community,” Sappington said. “We wanted to keep it simple and represent our community. The silhouettes can be anybody…everyone can gravitate towards one or two of those things. I wanted it to be something people could see and relate to.”
Several student artists, staff and volunteers helped complete the 40’ and 15’ mural including: students Simone Ferguson and Abigail Gingerich, along with Reo Russell who worked as Sappington’s assistant.
The mural, “Gathering at the Grange,” was completed September 2021.
“The neighborhood has been really excited about it because they say it really brightens their day,” Sappington said.
The mural is just the first stage of restoration the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Center for the Arts hopes to help the Grange with.
“The facility has been left vacant for a while. We’re just trying to get the Grange to a point where it can be used for public programs by next summer,” Adrian said. “Our eventual goal is to use the Grange auditorium to do live theatre performances.”
Be on the lookout for upcoming programs over spring break and summer for students interested in the areas of fine and theatre arts.
For more information about Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Center for the Arts visit oregoncoastchildrenstheatre.com.
The Fairview Grange is located at 5520 East 3rd St., Tillamook.
