Effective as of Jan. 1, the Waterway Access Permit is required for non-motorized boats 10 feet long and longer and sailboats 10 to 11.9 feet long. This new permit replaces the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Permit. The AIS permit will remain for out-of-state motorized boats and is included in Oregon boat registration fees.
The Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Program was established by the Oregon Legislature to help keep Oregon’s lakes, rivers and streams free of destructive invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels. Boaters on Oregon waters help support this program through the purchase of Waterway Access or AIS permits.
Permits can be purchased through Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) eLicensing system and one or two-year permits through the Marine Board’s Boat Oregon Store.
Anyone traveling through Oregon and not launching watercraft in state waters does not need a permit. The Waterway Access Permit is transferrable to other non-motorized watercraft. Children 13 and younger do not need a permit.
All vehicle towing or carrying watercraft into Oregon must stop at any watercraft inspection station that is open to inspect for aquatic invasive species. Located around Oregon, stations are open if large orange “Boat Inspection Ahead” signs are posted, followed by “Inspection Required for All Watercraft.”
The permit purchase options are: one week for $5 (valid for seven days from the date of purchase through ODFW), one year for $17, and two years for $30. Tyvek tags will no longer be sold. Enforcement for the permit requirements begins Aug. 1.
Failure to show the permit will be a Class D violation with a $115 fine. Fees will help fund the aquatic invasive species prevention program and waterway access grants for non-motorized boating facility grant projects.
