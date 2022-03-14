Single lane closure and 24 hour flagging starting March 15
Expect construction noise and delays as we start a 24 hour single lane closure on OR 6 from around Mills Bridge Road (milepost 5.68) to Rush Road (milepost 5.83). Our crews are working under the bridge to install containment and sandblast as we prepare for repainting.
We expect the single lane closure to continue through the end of March, but the schedule may change.
About the project
As part of this project we are removing rust, repainting and replacing about 100 rivets and bolts.
TripCheck.com logo
Plan ahead – visit TripCheck.com for the most up to date information on traffic and impacts.
visit the project webpage
Learn more about the work we're doing in Tillamook by visiting the project webpage.
Questions
Contact the resident engineer:
Jayson Buchholz | 503-298-9180
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
ODOT is an EEO/AA employer. This information can be made available in alternate format on request by calling 503-986-2600 or via the Oregon Telecommunications Relay System: 7-1-1 or email: ODOTeeo@ODOT.state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.