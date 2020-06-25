The Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing OR 130 (Little Nestucca Highway) starting at 7 a.m. Monday, July 6, to repair the deteriorating wood sub structure and perform steel strengthening on four single lane bridges between milepost 4.15-7.55.
The bridge repair project is scheduled to finish by July 30. Crews will begin work on the bridge at milepost 4.14 and finish with the fourth and final bridge at milepost 7.55.
OR 130 connects OR 22 (at Dolph Junction) with U.S. 101 near Pacific City. During the full closure, travelers will detour using OR 22 and U.S. 101. Variable message signs are being posted at various key locations to warn travelers of the closure and detour. Expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.