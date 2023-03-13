TBCC

In a Febuary Board of Education meeting, the Tillamook Bay Community College Board of Education approved the hiring of Opsis Architecture. Opsis will work with Wenaha Group, the project manager for the college, on designing and constructing the new Healthcare Education Building. The selection committee, comprised of TBCC administrators, received six proposals for the project and interviewed the three firms with the strongest proposals, including Opsis Architecture.

On Jan. 19, the interviews and a mock community engagement exercise were held by the selection committee, alongside TBCC Board Chair, Kathy Gervasi and the two project managers from Wenaha Group. “The engagement exercise really provided a great opportunity for us to observe how the teams interacted with each other and their ability to engage with the community,” said Gervasi.

