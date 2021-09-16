The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking an agricultural producer for a Cooperative Agricultural Agreement (CAA) at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) in Pacific City. The producer will have use of up to 75.72 acres of lowland pasture land on the refuge for a period of five years as a cooperator with the service.
The Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1991, in part, to protect and enhance habitat for wintering geese. Managed refuge pastures receive sustained waterfowl use from fall through spring and provide quality forage, which improves waterfowl health and survival. Between 6,000 to 11,000 Canada geese of six subspecies, including 18% of the world’s population of the dusky Canada goose (a Federal species of special concern) winter in the Nestucca Valley.
The refuge’s goal is to minimize depredation on private pasturelands by maximizing waterfowl use on refuge lands. Refuge pasture management is based on recognition of the importance of short grass habitats to geese and a commitment to habitat protection for the mutual benefit of wildlife and the local dairy industry.
The cooperator will operate under a Cooperative Agricultural Agreement and will be responsible for managing 75.72 acres of lowland pastures on the refuge. The cooperator will be required to manage the grasslands and harvest the forage produced by grazing, mowing, haying and green chopping annually between April 15 to Oct. 31.
The cooperator will be selected through an open and competitive process where applications will be scored and ranked by a panel including representatives from the service, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, and Oregon State University Agricultural Extension staff. A site visit to tour the refuge’s managed pastures will be held on Sept. 23. Meet in the parking lot of Nestucca Bay Refuge (7000 Christensen Road) at 9 a.m. Call (541) 867-4550 for more information.
To apply, complete FWS Form 3-1383-C and supplemental application questions. The proposals must be on a per acre basis for haying or for grazing. The FWS Form 3-1383-C, supplemental application questions and instructions, maps of the proposed Cooperative Agriculture area, and examples of a Cooperative Agricultural Agreement can be downloaded at www.fws.gov/refuge/nestucca_bay. Hard copies can be requested by calling Kelly Moroney, project leader at 541-867-4550 or email at Kelly_Moroney@fws.gov.
Applications are to be submitted to the refuge headquarters in a sealed envelope marked Cooperative Agricultural Agreement Application, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, 2127 SE Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365. The sealed envelopes may be submitted either by mail or hand delivery to the refuge office and will only be accepted between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. Sealed envelopes must be received in the refuge office by 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.
