Anchor Pictures in conjunction with Gravitas Ventures are pleased to announce the release of OLD-GROWTH MURDER, a feature-length documentary exploring the 1987 cold case murder of Alain Malessard. The director, Tom Olsen, Jr., has been investigating and producing the project since 2011. The film is available through Apple iTunes beginning June 28, 2022. With additional streaming opportunities this Summer.
On Thanksgiving Day 1987, residents of Neskowin, a small town on the North Oregon Coast, discovered the murdered body of 26-year-old Alain Malessard, a French citizen, in a closed, U.S. Forest Service campground. He was bicycling across North America, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
An investigation ensued, suspects were identified, but no one was ever charged. The story of the murder gradually disappeared.
OLD-GROWTH MURDER retraces Malessard’s five-month journey across Canada and the Pacific Northwest, interviewing a number of family friends and multiple Oregon law enforcement authorities that handled the yearlong investigation.
The film weaves together extensive interviews with previously unseen crime scene material, family photos, home movies, and a decade worth of investigative artifacts that help propel the complex police procedural.
Although the investigation remains officially open, the film’s audience will surely wonder why with today’s advanced forensics, digital investigative tools, DNA testing, and almost monthly headlines of decades-old unsolved homicide cases being closed, this murder is still unsolved in 2022
OLD-GROWTH MURDER is a recent recipient of two Telly Awards (Documentary and Editing), two Impact DOCS Awards of Excellence in both “Research” and for a “Documentary Feature,” and a 2021 Gold Spotlight Film Award for Excellence in Filmmaking.
For any information pertaining to Alain Malessard’s murder, please contact:
Oregon State Police, Criminal Investigations Division Phone: 1-503-378-3720 ask.osp@osp.oregon.gov Or contact your local Oregon State Police office.
