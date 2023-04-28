Oregon’s Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee met on April 14 and were briefed on ongoing work on a new forest management plan and the new annual operating plan for state forests.
Oregon Department of Forestry Officials revealed that the new annual operating plan contained the same harvest levels that had caused much consternation when included as part of a transitional implementation plan in January.
The planned total harvest for fiscal year 2024 is set at 186.5 million board feet, with 49.6 million feet of that to be harvested from the Tillamook State Forest and 62 million board feet within Tillamook County. The overall figure represents a nearly 20% reduction from the 225 million board feet that have been harvested in state forests, on average, over the past twenty years.
Committee members again expressed their dismay at the figures and the implications the harvest reduction would have on their counties’ budgets. The operations plan is now open for public comment on ODF’s website, which will end in June before the plan is implemented beginning July 1.
ODF will also be conducting 300 miles of road improvement and building 25 miles of new forest road to service the planned sales as part of the operations plan. It also includes plans to maintain existing recreation facilities across the state forests and build several new trails in Tillamook State Forest.
The update on the forest management plan (FMP) that is being designed focused on the process of developing that plan, which is scheduled to be complete in 2024. Past FMPs have been in force for around a decade before review and update.
Tod Haren, a forest resource analyst for ODF, said that the new FMP is being based more on data than past models that relied on past harvests to project future yields. The team developing the new FMP is using a forest vegetation simulator to model growth and yield in state forests.
Haren said that the vegetation simulator has a model that applies to the coastal northwest, but that out of the box it overestimates yield and growth. To account for that, ODF staffers are applying data gathered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest service to calibrate the model for specific forests.
The new management plan is being developed simultaneously with and to abide by a habitat conservation plan (HCP) for western Oregon state forests. The HCP will create new conservation areas and regulations for the state forests to comply with the National Endangered Species Act and protect ODF harvest activities from litigation.
While the final draft of the HCP is not due until June, it has already stirred considerable concern among counties and special districts who rely on state forest timber revenues, residents of those counties, timber industry representatives and on the Board of Forestry. Those groups inferred that the harvest projections released in January as part of a transitional implementation plan and confirmed in the latest annual operating plan update, would be similar to those under new HCP guidelines.
Those concerns led to a motion to restart the HCP process during the Board of Forestry’s February meeting that fell by a one-vote margin. At that point, even the members voting against the restart said that if projected harvest levels did not rise in the final draft, they would be likely to support a new process.
New data from the modeling for the forest management plan will be released during the summer and the project’s timeline calls for Board of Forestry approval in January 2024.
