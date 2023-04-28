Tillamook State Forest

Fisherman’s Pit is located just off Coast Range Road in the Highway 6 corridor about 12 miles east of Tillamook.

 Courtesy from ODF

Oregon’s Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee met on April 14 and were briefed on ongoing work on a new forest management plan and the new annual operating plan for state forests.

Oregon Department of Forestry Officials revealed that the new annual operating plan contained the same harvest levels that had caused much consternation when included as part of a transitional implementation plan in January.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted: