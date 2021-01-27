Sometimes standing all day holding a flag directing traffic around a construction site can get a little mundane. This was not the case last Thursday in Tierra Del Mar, near the site Facebook’s subcontractors are currently working.
Joe Rogers, owner of Aangels Traffic Control, was out working the site where Facebook has set up and some flagging and security was needed, so they hired the local traffic control company. Rogers says he was out working the area for SubCom.
“I got a call from my son that law enforcement was in the area involved in a foot chase in pursuit of a car thief,” Rogers said. “He heard it on the scanner.”
According to a release from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 21, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle stolen in the Idaville area. A 2015 Ford F150 pick-up truck was running unattended and being warmed up when it was stolen. Later in the day, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious white male adult lurking around a house in Tierra Del Mar.
When the deputy arrived he saw the earlier reported stolen vehicle. The suspicious male, later identified as Edward D Merrill, 19, of Idaville, fled on foot with the deputy in pursuit. Other officers soon arrived in the area and the male was located again, now attempting to flee the area by hitchhiking. When approached by deputies, Merrill fled and when caught, Merrill resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy before being taken into custody.
Rogers work day would soon turn into something from a scene from the made-for-TV show, Cops.
“All of a sudden we saw this male in his 20s run out of the brush and we saw law enforcement in pursuit,” Rogers said. “The person tried to wave down a car but the car went past, a second car stopped and he jumped in.”
Law enforcement, according to Rogers, then stopped the car, blocking in the driver, who was just a lady passing by on her way to town. The suspect got out of the car, a deputy drew his gun on the suspect but he got up and started running toward us (Rogers and the construction worker).
“He was literally running right at us, coming from the north to the south, I heard someone yell, ‘tackle him,’” Rogers said. “I told the Subcom worker, ‘I’ll throw a cone at him and you tackle him.”
Rogers said he hit the suspect in mid-stride with the cone and the Subcom worker body slammed the suspect. The two held the suspect on the ground a few seconds until law enforcement caught up.”
“It’s a good thing we caught the guy, because they were about 50-feet behind him,” Rogers said. “The first to get to us was a deputy, he’s a pretty buff guy so we were glad to see him.”
Everybody, including the state police and sheriff deputies, were very thankful, Joe added. “We were told the guy (allegedly) stole a car in Idaville earlier in the day and the state police and sheriff deputies tracked him to Tierra Del Mar by the afternoon and were in the process of apprehending the suspect.
“I throw cones all the time; who knew that I would have to ever use that skill set to help take down a criminal,” Rogers added.
Deputies want to acknowledge the members of the community that assisted in the location of Merrill as he ran through the Tierra Del Mar neighborhood.
In addition to the stolen vehicle, deputies also located a bicycle which had been stolen from the Tierra Del Mar area. The pick-up truck and the bicycle were returned to their rightful owners. Merrill was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape III and Resisting Arrest, and charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Escape III, Resisting Arrest, Theft 1, and Assault of a Public Safety Officer. All charges are alleged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.