The Office of the State Fire Marshal’s temporary rules change allowing Oregon gas retailers to provide self-service on a voluntary basis ends at midnight, Saturday, May 23.
Starting May 24, attendants will again be providing service at gas stations in Oregon where self-service is not allowed. Self-service is allowed in some coastal counties and in eastern and central Oregon.
Initially, a temporary rules change was implemented to address worker shortages at stations statewide because of COVID-19.
“We want to thank Oregonians and the many Oregon businesses who provide gasoline for their patience as we allowed for voluntary self-service at Oregon gas stations where that service had not been available before,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. “Starting Sunday, self-serve gas will no longer be allowed in counties where it is already prohibited by state law. Areas of the state where self-serve was allowed, in some coastal counties and areas of central and eastern Oregon, will see no change.”
Information about the ending of temporary self-serve gas in certain parts of the state can be found on the OSFM website.
Tillamook and Clatsop counties will only be able to self-serve between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
