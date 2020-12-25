The Oregon Department of Transportation launched online open houses this week for projects constructing in the Valley and on the Coast Highways in the coming year.
There are four open houses, based on county (by project delivery areas):
• Projects in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Western Washington Counties.
• Projects in Marion, Polk, and Yamhill Counties.
• Projects in Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties.
• Projects in Lane County.
•
At the open house, participants can:
• Check out the project locations via an interactive map.
• Learn about project benefits and impacts.
• Sign up for construction updates.
• Give us feedback about specific concerns, considerations or questions.
Most of the projects set for construction in 2021 are still in design. This means that some of the details for construction staging and traffic control plans might not be known yet. ODOT will host another online open house in late spring that will have additional project information and feature more construction and traffic impacts.
Since the projects are still being designed, it is important to hear from Oregonians to help ODOT deliver the best project for your community. If you have any questions, comments, concerns or considerations that ODOT should know about as they wrap up design and gear up for construction, let them know.
The last day to provide comments via the open houses is January 15, 2021.
