The public comment period for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s safety study of Highway 6 concluded on May 26, after offering citizens the opportunity to comment on a bevy of possible upgrades for the highway.

Now, department staff will work to compile a final report for the legislature that combines that feedback with safety data and input from a stakeholder advisory committee by September.

