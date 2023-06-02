The public comment period for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s safety study of Highway 6 concluded on May 26, after offering citizens the opportunity to comment on a bevy of possible upgrades for the highway.
Now, department staff will work to compile a final report for the legislature that combines that feedback with safety data and input from a stakeholder advisory committee by September.
The study was commissioned by the state legislature, in an effort led by then-State Representative Suzanne Weber, to offer recommendations for safety upgrades to the road link between Tillamook and Washington Counties.
Following an initial public comment period to gather feedback on problem areas on the roadway, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) generated a list of potential projects to address those issues for additional feedback.
Projects on the long list fall into one of two general categories: those that could be completed using ODOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund and those that would require funding directed by legislative action.
Improvements falling under the former category include adjusting speed limits downward, adding signage to better alert drivers to persistent roadway conditions, congestion areas and problem spots, upgrading reflective signs and road markings through the corridor and adding rumble strips.
Lying a step beyond these improvements, but still potentially within the budget of the statewide fund, were the addition of weather monitoring and alert systems to the highway. This group of proposed upgrades would range in cost from $1,500 per analog road sign to $55,000 for each TripCheck weather monitoring station to $600,000 per digital advance warning sign.
But the more digitally advanced solutions are currently impossible to deploy due to the lack of internet or cellular service across the vast majority of the highway. That lack of connectivity was also listed as a primary concern by those offering feedback, although those concerns lay outside of ODOT’s purview.
Another challenge facing improvements on Highway 6 is its low usage relative to other highways maintained by ODOT. According to Ken Shonkwiler, a senior transportation project manager for ODOT in Northwest Oregon, the agency uses a formula that factors in usage and risk to assign funding for improvement projects across the state. Highway 6’s relatively low traffic means that most of those solutions would fall lower on that list, although they would eventually come up for funding.
The second group of proposed improvements focused on potential major upgrades to the roadway as it passes over the summit of the coast range and would cost significantly more.
The stretch of highway between mileposts 28 and 37 experiences landslide activity and offers an opportunity for the addition of passing lanes, which the public identified as being of interest.
Unfortunately, any work to expand or reduce passing lanes would require $40 million in preliminary work to stabilize slopes. Adding to the existing lanes over the summit would cost an additional $32.2 to $61.9 million, while reducing them to turnouts would cost around $5 million. In addition to these rough estimates for improvement work, ODOT included estimates of $38 million to repair the 18 highest-priority slopes, or $115 million to repair all unstable slopes in the corridor.
It will be up to legislators to decide which action, if any, to take on those more expensive upgrades when they receive the final report in the fall.
Another possibility raised by ODOT for public comment was that of designating some portion of the highway as a safety corridor. That move would provide access to additional state funding for increased law enforcement and double speeding fines over a two-to-ten-mile stretch of the highway. To achieve this designation, the road would have to be shown to meet certain criteria before being considered for approval by the state government.
