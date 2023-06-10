ODHS emergency container

ODHS and county officials and members of the public pose in front of the two containers at the Port of Tillamook Bay after inspecting their contents.

 Will Chappell

Officials from the Oregon Department of Human Services visited the Port of Tillamook Bay to share information about two Conex containers housing emergency supplies that were recently delivered to the airport on May 30.

The containers hold the necessary supplies to set up an evacuation assembly point at the Tillamook Airport that can receive and triage survivors before deciding on the appropriate next step for them.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted: