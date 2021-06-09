Watch wildlife from a distance
Leave them where you find them
Young wild animals are rarely orphaned – mom’s probably just off foraging for food. So if you see a deer fawn, elk calf or other young animal alone, leave it where it is. Chances are an adult animal is nearby. Read more reasons why trying to “save” an animal may do more harm than good.
Best bets for weekend fishing
Weekend fishing opportunities include trout, salmon, steelhead, bass and warmwater species, and a variety of ocean fish.
• Siletz summer steelhead are starting to show up in decent numbers.
• Recent rains have moved more fish into the Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River, which remain best bets for spring Chinook.
• Willow Lake recently received a nice stocking of 4000 legal trout and 1500 “pounders.” It is also the fullest of the Rogue reservoirs, sitting at 98 percent capacity.
• Shad fishing continues on the mainstem Umpqua and Coquille rivers.
• Fishing conditions at Garrison Lake are prime, and there are good opportunities for both native and stocked fish.
• Diamond Lake has been producing some very nice trout this year. Recent reports say fishing has been good to very good.
• Kokanee fishing has been picking up on Odell Lake.
• On Paulina Lake, anglers report good fishing for kokanee and brown trout.
• Fishing for trout at Lake of the Woods should be excellent. The lake is getting additional stocked trout originally intended for Fourmile Lake.
• The best bet in the Klamath Basin is the Klamath River below Keno Dam and the Upper Williamson River. Look for black drake mayflies to be hatching on the Upper Williamson.
• Trout fishing on the mainstem Umatilla has been productive and people are catching fish with both lures and flies, as well as bait up to Ryan Creek.
• The mark selective ocean coho season opens Saturday, June 12 from Cape Falcon to the OR/CA border.
Check out the zone reports for more details, including occasional updates on wipers, striped bass and kokanee.
ODFW braces for drought
What anglers can expect
March, April and May of 2021 were among the driest spring months since the 1890s, and ODFW is bracing for a serious drought as summer arrives. Currently, 72 percent of the state is in severe or extreme drought status.
As the summer progresses, anglers should continue to expect changes to fish stocking, and possible emergency regulations. See more details here. The weekly Recreation Report will be your best source of information on conditions and any emergency regulations.
Register for shotgun skills, pheasant hunting workshops
ODFW is offering several of its popular shotgun skills and pheasant hunting workshops beginning in June. A shotgun skills class is a prerequisite to a pheasant hunting workshop. These classes fill quickly, so sign up soon. See more details and register.
FISHING
FISHING UPDATES
LAKE, PONDS, RESERVOIRS
All North Coast lakes have been stocked with rainbow trout, spring stocking was completed last week and no further stockings will take place on the North Coast until September. At this time there are still plenty of fish in the lakes! Water conditions are still good, although some lakes are a little lower than usual for this time of year and there is some weed growth starting. The trout are still hungry, and the fishing is still good! Cape Meares Lake, Hebo Lake, Nedonna pond, Town Lake, Coffenbury Lake, and Lost Lake were stocked last week. There were some surplus trout this year (mostly due to cancellations of special fishing events due to COVID), as a result many of these lakes got more trout last week than originally scheduled. Go catch them! 6/9/21.
Warmwater species should are in full swing. Now is a good time to target larger fish close to the shore, as many of the species are currently spawning. These are ambush predators that use cover to hide. Fishing that cover (logs, stumps, lily pads, etc.) will up your odds of success. Cape Meares Lake, Coffenbury Lake, Cullaby Lake, Lake Lytle, Spring Lake, Town Lake and Vernonia Pond all have warmwater species. 6/1/21.
Mid-coast lakes are full of trout and the fishing has been good but the stockings are done for the 2021 season. Here is a list of the lakes that have been stocked so far this year: Thissel Pond, Cleawox, Munsel, Mercer, Sutton, Alder, Dune, Buck, Lost, Carter, Devils, Woahink, Elbow, Siltcoos, Eckman, and Big Creek Reservoirs #1 and #2. Here is a list of the lakes that are scheduled to be stocked this week (June 7-11): Big Creek #2
Warmwater fisheries in the mid-coast are in full swing. The Florence area has a number of great warmwater lake opportunities for bass and other warmwater species like yellow perch.
Siltcoos, Tahkenitch, Mercer, Woahink, and Munsel all provide good warmwater fishing through the spring/summer/fall months.
RIVERS AND STREAMS
Spring Chinook fishing remained slow to fair on the North Coast this past week. There are small numbers of fish being caught consistently in all of the expected basins. The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River and Bay, Tillamook Bay and the Trask River are the best bets for encountering spring Chinook. More rain fell over the weekend than expected. Though the rain didn’t bring the rivers up much, it did move some more fish in and fishing improved in the Trask and the Nestucca again. The bays remained slower, although there are definitely a few fish being caught there as well. Once again, with no significant rain predicted for over a week, we will probably see this trend start to reverse as fish in the river get fished over and new fish begin to stack back up in the bays. 6/9/21.
There should be summer steelhead in the Nestucca and Wilson rivers, but we still aren’t receiving reports of fish being caught, and during some scouting of a few resting pools in the upper Wilson late last week, no steelhead were observed. 6/9/21.
The Siletz River has summer steelhead and spring Chinook starting to show up in decent numbers and should keep improving through the month of June. Check the regulations for open areas and bag limits for these fish. Trout fishing in streams opened on May 22. Check the regulations for open areas and bait restrictions. Cutthroat trout fishing in streams this time of year can be very productive and offers endless places to fish on the mid-coast.
Rivers and streams to fish this week:
• The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River are still going to be the best opportunities to catch a spring Chinook. More rain than expected fell over the past weekend, bringing more Chinook into the rivers. The bays have been a little slower, but there are fish being caught there as well. Fishing for springers should continue to improve throughout the month. 6/9/21.
• The Nestucca River and Wilson River both get hatchery summer steelhead returns and those fish should be in the rivers by now, but reports of fish being caught or observed remain sparse. 6/9/21.
• Siletz summer steelhead are starting to show up in decent numbers. The peak of the run is typically mid-June to mid-July. June is the best month to fish the boatable sections of the lower river. 6/2/21
• Trout fishing in streams opens on May 22. All of the mid-coast streams have healthy populations of cutthroat and provide a great opportunity for anglers to get away from the crowds and catch some nice fish. Check the regulations for open areas and bait restrictions. 6/2/21
