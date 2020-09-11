Hunting, fishing and wildfire danger
With the extreme wildfire risk this summer, hunters and anglers should check ahead about possible closures. The state of Oregon has established a website to help keep you up-to-date about closures and wildfire risks.
· NW state forests close to public access
Due to extreme fire danger, the Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam State Forests are closed to public entry from Wed. Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 p.m.
· Willamette and Mt. Hood NF close to public access
Due to extreme fire danger, the Mt. Hood and Willamette national forests have been closed to public access. This includes campgrounds (developed and dispersed) boat ramps, trails and roads. The closures will be re-evaluated daily.
Three more days of salmon fishing on the Columbia
The Columbia River will be open this weekend for coho and Chinook retention from Buoy 10 to the Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Washington. See more details.
2020-21 game bird hunting forecast
Winter survival, latest counts and more
See what ODFW biologist have to say about this year’s game bird seasons. Also, check out the game bird hunting section of the Recreation Report, which resumed last week, for an update on the latest conditions.
Sign up for a youth pheasant hunt in September
These hunts are a great opportunity for new hunters to experience bird hunting for the first time and for more experienced youth to get ready for upcoming hunting season. There are several hunts throughout the state. To find one in your area, check out the workshop and events page on MyODFW.com.
Best bets for fishing this hot, dry weekend
Excessive heat, wind and wildfires will make fishing tough this weekend. Depending on your location, the best bets might be:
· Salmon fishing on the Columbia River.
· Trout fishing in deep, high elevation lakes.
· Cutthroat trout fishing in coastal rivers and estuaries.
Clamming, and some crabbing, remains closed to nonresidents
Clamming and mussel harvest remain closed to nonresidents along the entire Oregon coast. Crabbing is open to nonresidents from Cape Falcon (between Seaside and Tillamook) south to the CA border.
