Take a friend or family member fishing
FW is a great time to introduce friends or family members to your favorite fishing adventures – no license, tag or validation needed to fish anywhere in Oregon. (All other regulations and closures apply.
Find beginner-friendly places to fish.
Watch wildlife from a distance
Leave them where you find them
Young wild animals are rarely orphaned – mom’s probably just off foraging for food. So if you see a deer fawn, elk calf or other young animal alone, leave it where it is. Chances are an adult animal is nearby. Read more reasons why trying to “save” an animal may do more harm than good.
Best bets for weekend fishing
Weekend fishing opportunities include trout, salmon, steelhead, bass and warmwater species, and a variety of ocean fish.
• Summer steelhead are have started showing up in the Nestucca, Siletz and Wilson rivers.
• The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River best bets to catch a spring Chinook.
• Fishing for stocked trout, and warmwater species, has been very good in several lakes along the north and mid-coast.
• Fishing conditions at Garrison Lake are prime, and there are good opportunities for both native and stocked fish.
• Diamond Lake has been producing some very nice trout this year
• Lower Empire, Tenmile and Butterfield lakes are good bets for largemouth bass.
• This week, several pond in the Willamette Valley will stocked for the last time this season. Get out this weekend while the fishing is good.
• It’s the right time of year for shad below Willamette Falls on the Willamette River. Luck can be had from a boat or from the bank at Clackamette Park. Good fun for the whole family!
• Crappie fisheries should begin to peak with the warmer weather – check out Gerber, Campbell and JC Boyle reservoirs.
• Fishing for trout at Lake of the Woods should be excellent. The lake is getting additional stocked trout originally intended for Fourmile Lake.
• Look for black drake stoneflies to be hatching on the Upper Williamson.
• Current conditions in the Umatilla are excellent for fishing. Trout anglers should keep an eye out for early salmonflies and golden stoneflies.
• The Columbia River is open to hatchery spring Chinook from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline.
• Walleye fishing has been excellent in the John Day pool of the Columbia.
• For ocean anglers, halibut, ocean salmon, rockfish and lingcod are all in season.
Check out the zone reports for more details, including occasional updates on wipers, striped bass and kokanee.
ODFW braces for drought
What anglers can expect
March and April of 2021 were among the driest spring months since the 1890s, and ODFW is bracing for a serious drought as summer arrives. Currently, 72 percent of the state is in severe or extreme drought status.
As the summer progresses, anglers should continue to expect changes to fish stocking, and possible emergency regulations. See more details here. The weekly Recreation Report will be your best source of information on conditions and any emergency regulations.
Tips for cutthroat trout fishing
Coastal rivers and streams now open for trout
Cutthroat trout in Oregon’s coastal rivers and streams is a popular summer fishery. Resident cutthroat are available now, and look for sea-run cuts to start entering the rivers in July/August. If you’re new to cutthroat trout fishing, we’ve got some tips.
FISHING UPDATES
LAKE, PONDS, RESERVOIRS
All North Coast lakes have been stocked with rainbow trout. Water conditions are still good, although some lakes are a little lower than usual for this time of year and there is some weed growth starting. The trout are still hungry, and the fishing is still good! Stocking will continue through the month and the online stocking schedule is back, so you can check it at the link below (under “recently stocked” for details on when your favorite lakes are due to get more fish). Lake Tahoe received an extra stocking of trout last week. Cape Meares Lake, Hebo Lake, Nedonna pond, Town Lake, Coffenbury Lake, and Lost lake will be stocked with the final stocking of the spring this week. There were some surplus trout this year (mostly due to cancellations of special fishing events due to COVID), as a result many of these lakes will get more trout this week than originally scheduled. Go catch them! 6/1/21.
Warmwater species should are in full swing. Now is a good time to target larger fish close to the shore, as many of the species are currently spawning. These are ambush predators that use cover to hide. Fishing that cover (logs, stumps, lily pads, etc.) will up your odds of success. Cape Meares Lake, Coffenbury Lake, Cullaby Lake, Lake Lytle, Spring Lake, Town Lake and Vernonia Pond all have warmwater species. 6/1/21.
Mid-coast lakes are full of trout and the fishing has been good. Here is a list of the lakes that have been stocked so far this year: Thissel Pond, Cleawox, Munsel, Mercer, Sutton, Alder, Dune, Buck, Lost, Carter, Devils, Woahink, Elbow, Siltcoos, Eckman, and Big Creek Reservoirs #1 and #2. Here is a list of the lakes that are scheduled to be stocked this week (6/1-6/4): Thissel Pond, Olalla, Big Creek #1 and #2, and Cleawox. These are all the most popular and productive trout lakes in the mid-coast, stocked just in time for free fishing weekend.
Warmwater fisheries in the mid-coast are in full swing. The Florence area has a number of great warmwater lake opportunities for bass and other warmwater species like yellow perch. Siltcoos, Tahkenitch, Mercer, Woahink, and Munsel all provide good warmwater fishing through the spring/summer/fall months.
RIVERS AND STREAMS
Spring Chinook fishing was slow to fair depending on the basin this week. There are small numbers of fish being caught consistently in all of the expected basins. The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River are the best bets for encountering spring Chinook. Last week’s rains moved some fish into the rivers and fishing improved in the Trask and the Nestucca accordingly, but the fishing in the bays actually dropped off, as it did not appear to bring many fresh fish out of the salt. With no significant rain predicted for over a week, we will probably see this trend start to reverse as fish in the river get fished over and new fish begin to stack back up in the bays. 6/1/21.
There should be at least a few summer steelhead in the Nestucca and Wilson Rivers by now, but reports of any being caught have remained non-existent. 6/1/21.
The Siletz River has summer steelhead and spring Chinook starting to show up in decent numbers and should keep improving through the month of June. Check the regulations for open areas and bag limits for these fish. Trout fishing in streams opened on May 22. Check the regulations for open areas and bait restrictions. Cutthroat trout fishing in streams this time of year can be very productive and offers endless places to fish on the mid-coast.
Rivers and streams to fish this week:
• The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River are still going to be the best opportunities to catch a spring Chinook. The past week following the rain fishing in the rivers seemed to pick up, while in the bays things slowed a little. Fishing for springers should continue to improve throughout the month. 6/2/21.
• The Nestucca River and Wilson River both get hatchery summer steelhead returns and those fish should be at least some of those fish in the rivers by now. We haven’t been hearing of many caught, however. 6/2/21.
• Siletz summer steelhead are starting to show up in decent numbers. The peak of the run is typically mid-June to mid-July. June is the best month to fish the boatable sections of the lower river. 6/2/21
• Trout fishing in streams opens on May 22. All of the mid-coast streams have healthy populations of cutthroat and provide a great opportunity for anglers to get away from the crowds and catch some nice fish. Check the regulations for open areas and bait restrictions. 6/2/21
