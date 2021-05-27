This is a holiday weekend
Take the family fishing!
Easy Angling Oregon includes 101 family-friendly, biologist-recommended places to take the family fishing throughout the state. Don’t have a lot of time and would like to stay close to home? Here are lots of locations close to Portland, Bend, Roseburg, Medford, within Lane County and on the South Coast.
Best bets for holiday weekend fishing
Our bios are reporting some good fishing throughout the state – just in time for a long weekend. Here are the major themes:
* Stocked trout. Dozens of waterbodies have been stocked just in time for the long weekend. And at many family-friendly locations.
* Bass, crappie and other warmwater fish. Water temperatures are heating up and so is the fishing.
* Spring Chinook. Anglers are catching spring Chinook on the North Coast; on the Rogue and Umpqua rivers; and the lower Columbia reopens to springer on May 29. The recent rains may have put some fish on the move.
* Ocean salmon, halibut and rockfish. If ocean conditions allow boats to get out, fishing this time of year can be great. Numerous commercial charters along the coast help make these fisheries accessible to almost everyone.
* Shad. The fish are running on the Umpqua, Coquille and Columbia rivers.
* Walleye. Fishing continues to be good or better in the John Day and The Dalles pools on the Columbia.
Check out the zone reports for more details, including occasional updates on wipers, striped bass and kokanee.
Tips for cutthroat trout fishing
Coastal rivers and streams now open for trout
Cutthroat trout in Oregon’s coastal rivers and streams is a popular summer fishery. Resident cutthroat are available now, and look for sea-run cuts to start entering the rivers in July/August. If you’re new to cutthroat trout fishing, we’ve got some tips.
Includes a boat ramp status map
Natural resource agencies in Oregon have teamed up to create an interagency status map that shows open, closed and reduced service areas on a single map, regardless of reason for closure. The map now also includes an updated boat ramp status map.
Register for shotgun skills, pheasant hunting workshops
ODFW is offering several of its popular shotgun skills and pheasant hunting workshops beginning in June. A shotgun skills class is a prerequisite to a pheasant hunting workshop. These classes fill quickly, so sign up soon. See more details and register.
FISHING UPDATES
LAKE, PONDS, RESERVOIRS
All North Coast lakes have been stocked with rainbow trout. Water conditions are still good, although some lakes are a little lower than usual for this time of year. The trout are still hungry, and the fishing is still good! Stocking will continue through the month and the online stocking schedule is back, so you can check it at the link below (under “recently stocked” for details on when your favorite lakes are due to get more fish. Lake Tahoe will be receiving an extra stocking of trout this week. Cape Meares Lake, Hebo Lake, Nedonna pond, Town Lake, Coffenbury Lake, and Lost lake will be stocked again next week.
Warmwater species should be coming into full swing. Now is a good time to target larger fish as the spawning season is near. These are ambush predators that use cover to hide. Fishing that cover (logs, stumps, lily pads, etc.) will up your odds of success. Cape Meares Lake, Coffenbury Lake, Cullaby Lake, Lake Lytle, Spring Lake, Town Lake and Vernonia Pond all have warmwater species.
Mid-coast lakes are full of trout and the fishing has been good. Here is a list of the lakes that have been stocked so far this year: Thissel Pond, Cleawox, Munsel, Mercer, Sutton, Alder, Dune, Buck, Lost, Carter, Devils, Woahink, Elbow, Siltcoos, Eckman, and Big Creek Reservoirs #1 and #2. Here is a list of the lakes that are scheduled to be stocked this week (5/24-5/28): Cleawox, Alder, Dune, Buck, Perkins, Thissel, Big Creek #2.
Warmwater fisheries in the mid-coast are in full swing. The Florence area has a number of great warmwater lake opportunities for bass and other warmwater species like yellow perch. Siltcoos, Tahkenitch, Mercer, Woahink, and Munsel all provide good warmwater fishing through the spring/summer/fall months.
***Update*** Olalla Lake (mid-coast district) opened to the public on May 1 and the fishing has been good. The lake is scheduled to be open for the remainder of the spring/summer and will receive a stocking the week of May 17.
RIVERS AND STREAMS
Spring Chinook fishing picked up a little more on the North Coast, and although somewhat sporadic, was fair. There are small numbers of fish being caught consistently in all of the expected basins. The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River are the best bets for encountering spring Chinook. The North Coast is receiving the first decent rain we have had in some time, and although the rivers are barely coming up, the freshet should bring a push of fish into the rivers. There should be at a few summer steelhead showing up on the Nestucca and Wilson Rivers this month.
Trout fishing on the North Coast streams opened Saturday, May 22. There are cutthroat trout, both residents and sea-runs, in most North Coast streams.
The Siletz River has summer steelhead and spring Chinook starting to show up in decent numbers and should keep improving through May and into June. Check the regulations for open areas and bag limits for these fish. Trout fishing in streams opened on May 22. Check the regulations for open areas and bait restrictions. Cutthroat trout fishing in streams this time of year can be very productive and offers endless places to fish on the mid-coast.
Rivers and streams to fish this week:
• The Lower Columbia Tributaries, Nestucca River, Tillamook Bay and Trask River (there are some decent numbers at the hatchery hole and probably in the river below) are going to be the best opportunities to catch a spring Chinook. Hopefully this week’s rains will push fish that have been holding into the rivers, while still bringing more fish into the bays. 5/26/21.
• The Nestucca River and Wilson River both get hatchery summer steelhead returns and those fish should start showing up this month, we got a better freshet early this week than we have seen on the North Coast in a while and it’s very possible that will bring some summers in. 5/26/21.
• Siletz summer steelhead should be showing up in the lower portions of the river any day now. Mid-May is when things typically start to pick up for summer steelhead fishing on the Siletz River. Trout fishing in streams opens on May 22. Check the regulations for open areas and bait restrictions. 5/12/21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.