While opportunities will vary a bit by location, there are some springtime fishing themes:
· Trout stocking is underway in several zones, with many locations receiving their first fish of the season this week.
· In waterbodies that were stocked last year, there are likely to be holdover trout available. These fish have been in the water long enough to have gained a good bit of weight.
· Bass and warmwater anglers should be keeping an eye on water temperatures. Once they hit 50 degrees, you can expect fish to be more active and start moving into the shallows.
· Steelhead fishing hasn’t exactly been lights out this year. But fish are available from the coast to the northeast corner of the state, and anglers are catching a few every day.
Apply for your big game tags
Three reasons to apply early
· Avoid the long lines of last-minute applicants.
· Give yourself time for questions during the application process.
· Have time to edit your application, if needed.
Youth and adult turkey hunting clinics
Spring turkey season opens April 15
Let us help you get ready for the spring turkey season. These clinics will give you a look at everything you’ll need to hunt turkey later this spring. Find out more, and register.
Introduction to hunting big game in Oregon
This two-hour course will provide new adult hunters with a broad overview of hunting in Oregon and more specifically the knowledge to get started on their big game hunting journey. Check for dates and times, and to register for an upcoming course.
FISHING
NW FISHING
Send us your fishing report
We’d love to hear about your recent fishing experience. Send us your own fishing report through ODFW Fishing Reports―the information will be forwarded to the local biologist who may use it to update various ODFW resources such as the weekly Recreation Report.
FISHING UPDATES
LAKE, PONDS, RESERVOIRS
North Coast trout stocking will begin next week (March 15)! South Lake, Town Lake, Hebo Lake, Cape Mears Lake, Lake Lytle and Vernonia Pond will all receive their first stocking of rainbow trout next week. The exact days of stocking are still to be determined based on driver availability and schedules.
Lost Lake (Clatsop county), Vernonia pond, Coffenbury Lake, and Town lake have all had surplus hatchery steelhead released into them this winter. These fish can be surprisingly active in the lakes, and catching a steelhead out of stillwater makes for a fun and unique experience.
Mid-coast lakes were stocked the first couple weeks of February. The lakes that have been stocked include: Thissel Pond, Cleawox, Munsel, Lost, Carter, Dune, Alder, and Big Creek Reservoirs #1 and #2. All these lakes are full of trout and are scheduled to be stocked again in March. Additional lakes will be stocked the first two weeks of March including Devils Lake, Elbow, Eckman, Siltcoos, Lost, Woahink, and Mercer.
Ollala Lake (mid-coast district) is owned and operated by Georgia Pacific in Toledo and will remain closed through the winter/spring due to COVID restrictions and social distancing concerns. We will keep you posted when this lake opens back up to the public. All fish that were scheduled to be stocked at Ollala will be redirected to Big Creek Reservoirs near Newport.
RIVERS AND STREAMS
Steelhead fishing on the north coast has been slow to fair. There have been some good days when the conditions are right, but they have been sporadic. All of the north coast rivers are fishable this week, though many are low and clear. Here are a few tips for fishing low water conditions:
· Use small terminal tackle, light line and subtle colors.
· Be sneaky; approach holes quietly with as little water disturbance as possible, and avoid wearing brightly colored clothes.
· Break out the hardware, this is a great time to use lures that can entice a territorial bite.
· Concentrate your time on deep pools and pockets with riffles. Last updated 3/10/21.
We are getting to the peak of the wild steelhead run, which is catch-and-release only on the north coast. Anglers are reminded to handle these fish with care and release them unharmed. There are some great tips for safe and ethical catch-and-release available in the regulation book on page 15, or on the ODFW website.
The Siletz, Alsea and Siuslaw rivers all have steelhead in them but the fishing continues to be slow. The Siletz and Alsea are still producing some fish especially for the drift boaters but it is slower than normal. The Siuslaw continues to be slow and that run is starting to wind down for the season.
Rivers and streams to fish this week:
· The Nestucca and Wilson Rivers are going to be the best opportunity to get into big, bright hatchery fish for the remainder of the season. These two rivers have our broodstock hatchery releases and will have bright hatchery fish coming in all the way to April. Both will be fishable this weekend although definitely on the low and clear side. 3/10/21
· The Siletz and Alsea are still the best bet to catch a winter steelhead in the mid-coast. The rivers are low and clear making conditions a little tougher but there are still fresh fish moving into both of these systems. 3/10/21
RECENTLY STOCKED
Where’s the stocking schedule?
Our plans to begin posting the trout stocking schedule have been scrambled by the recent wildfires in the state. Several state-owned hatcheries were damaged in the fires, and thousands of fish were lost or released early.
It will take us a while to re-figure the current schedule to reflect these changes.
In the meantime, check the waterbody updates for recent stocking activity.
TROUT STOCKING MAPS: Find your place to fish
Check out the ODFW fishing and trout stocking maps to find nearby fishing locations, driving directions and descriptions of amenities.
ANNOUNCEMENTS: closures, special events, etc.
Tips to recreate responsibly
We continue to urge anglers and others recreating outside to stay close to home, keep your social distance, and travel safely. Here’s more information about how to recreate responsibly.
Ollala Lake (mid-coast district) is owned and operated by Georgia Pacific in Toledo and will remain closed through the fall due to COVID restrictions and social distancing concerns.
