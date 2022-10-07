odfw

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommended that deer and elk hunters have their game checked for chronic wasting disease (CWD) this season.

The recommendation came after CWD was detected in deer and elk in Idaho, near the Oregon border. Hunters transporting deer or elk carcasses during the first weekends of the respective hunting seasons for those animals will be required to stop at check stations in Prineville, Celilo and Elgin.  

