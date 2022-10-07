The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommended that deer and elk hunters have their game checked for chronic wasting disease (CWD) this season.
The recommendation came after CWD was detected in deer and elk in Idaho, near the Oregon border. Hunters transporting deer or elk carcasses during the first weekends of the respective hunting seasons for those animals will be required to stop at check stations in Prineville, Celilo and Elgin.
Chronic wasting disease is not known to affect humans but threatens deer and elk populations.
“There is no cure, no treatment or vaccine for the disease and it is fatal to all animals that become infected,” said Dr. Colin Gillin, ODFW state Wildlife Veterinarian. Affected animals will appear healthy for several years following infection before symptoms appear.
ODFW has tested more than 24,000 elk and deer for the disease over the past two decades and has yet to detect the disease in the state.
However, with the disease approaching Oregon’s borders after spreading from Colorado and Wyoming in the past twenty years the department is redoubling its efforts.
In addition to the mandatory check points during the first weekend of deer and elk seasons, ODFW is asking hunters to have their deer and elk checked by their local ODFW field office. The testing process is quick and non-destructive.
ODFW will contact hunters directly if an animal they submit is affected and will post negative results on their website.
The local ODFW office for Tillamook County is located in Tillamook at 4907 3rd Street.
