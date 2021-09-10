Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will discuss the commercial nearshore black and blue rockfish and nearshore fisheries during a virtual public meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Geared primarily to commercial fishers with black and blue rockfish and nearshore endorsed permits, the agenda and presentation includes:
• 2021 fishery landings to date.
• Results of 2021 stock assessments for copper and quillback rockfish and lingcod.
• Harvest specifications for 2022 and beyond, including potential species-specific limit or prohibition for quillback rockfish due to new assessment results.
• Process and options for setting 2022 regulations.
o Bi-monthly vessel catch limits.
• Input from industry and other interested parties.
Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking this link or typing it into your web browser address bar:
The meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams. Depending on your web browser, you may need to download the free Teams app to your device to join the meeting.
You can also dial in for audio only using your phone:
Dial 1-503-446-4951
Phone conference ID: 464 069 118#
