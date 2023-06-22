The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) forecasted improved coastal salmon returns for the fall season at their June 14 webinar, while also expressing concerns about the long-term health of Chinook populations along the Oregon Coast.
Optimism tempered with extreme caution was the general feeling that accompanied ODFW’s forecast on Wednesday night. Much of the optimism stemmed from the forecast of a third-consecutive year of healthy Coho returns, but also from the fact a few rivers are re-opening to wild Chinook retention this year, Siuslaw River and Floras Creek among them. ODFW forecasted Coquille River and Elk River to be closed for wild Chinook retention this fall.
Sean Clements, Fish Division Deputy Administrator with ODFW, said that some of these improvements are due to 4-year-old Chinook returning this year.
“Expect improvements in some basins. That’s largely based on the return of 4-year-old [salmon], which is the historical majority of the runs on the coast,” Clements said. “These fish went out in 2020, which NOAA categorized as fair entry conditions. And that was an improvement from the bulk of the fish that came back last year, which had poor entry conditions.”
Despite the optimism, ODFW stressed their ongoing concerns in certain basins and the long-term environmental challenges. One major concern was the decline in wild Chinook populations in several basins over the last 10 years.
ODFW presented data that showed long-term declines in the Nestucca River and Siuslaw River’s Chinook, with the Siuslaw’s Chinook well below critical abundance levels since 2015.
“So [there have been] a lot of changes, particularly since 2014,” Clements said. “A lot of that was associated with the shift to really poor ocean conditions. There are also things going on in fresh water that are impacting some of these runs.”
In addition, predation from smallmouth bass – which were illegally introduced to the Coquille Basin in the early 2010s – has led to the collapse of the Coquille Chinook population. Further, in the Umpqua River Basin, ODFW reported a return of under 200 Coho last year, down from an average of 2,000 to 12,000.
“What folks may not be aware of is what’s going on in Umpqua,” Clements said. “Umpqua is warmer than other coastal rivers. The temperature is also increasing. That leads to increased stress on the juveniles and increased predation from striped bass. Our own survey data indicates issues across species and runs. Potentially there’s something developing in the Umpqua and we’re keeping an eye on that.”
Other long-term concerns included increasing freshwater harvest rates. In Umpqua Basin, freshwater harvest rates have gone up nearly 20% from the measured period of 1986 to 1990 to the measured period of 2011 to 2020, according to ODFW data. At the same time, oceanwater harvest rates have decreased over the last couple of decades.
The final long-term concern centered on environmental changes such as warming sea temperatures. ODFW reported that the Northeast Pacific Ocean is currently experiencing its warmest sea temperatures in 40 years, which can ultimately impact the department’s forecasting accuracy.
“What these [environmental] changes are doing is they’re not only impacting the runs themselves, but they are also impacting our ability to forecast, because we can’t capture some of these changes in our forecast. That leads to forecast inaccuracy and overharvest,” Clements said.
While ODFW stressed caution and the need to manage coastal salmon populations closely moving forward, they also recognized that Oregon is an exemplar for other states. California closed all recreational salmon fishing this year because of low returns.
“Oregon is standing out as a place where things aren’t going as badly as other states. We want to keep it that way,” Clements said.
