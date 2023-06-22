Salmon

While ODFW stressed caution and the need to manage coastal salmon populations closely moving forward, they also recognized that Oregon is an exemplar for other states.

 File photo courtesy from Jonny Armstrong

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) forecasted improved coastal salmon returns for the fall season at their June 14 webinar, while also expressing concerns about the long-term health of Chinook populations along the Oregon Coast.

Optimism tempered with extreme caution was the general feeling that accompanied ODFW’s forecast on Wednesday night. Much of the optimism stemmed from the forecast of a third-consecutive year of healthy Coho returns, but also from the fact a few rivers are re-opening to wild Chinook retention this year, Siuslaw River and Floras Creek among them. ODFW forecasted Coquille River and Elk River to be closed for wild Chinook retention this fall.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted: