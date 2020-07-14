Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Tuesday, July 14, opening dates for the Columbia River all-depth and nearshore recreational Pacific halibut fishery openings. The subarea runs from Leadbetter Point, WA to Cape Falcon, Ore.
All-depth season: opens Thursday, Aug. 6, then beginning Aug. 13 is open each Thursday and Sunday or until the quota is taken. If catch and effort is tracking slower than anticipated, additional days may be added.
Nearshore season: opens Aug. 10 for three days per week, Monday – Wednesday through Sept. 30 or until the quota is reached.
ODFW and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife manage this shared subarea in close coordination and consulted on the open dates. Dates open are aligned with the open dates in other Washington subareas to prevent effort shift into this subarea as was seen a few years ago.
