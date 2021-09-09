Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Tuesday, Sept. 7, changes in two subarea of the summer all-depth Pacific halibut sport fishery.
Central Coast Subarea (Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain):
Beginning Sept. 13, angling opens seven days per week with a daily bag limit of two Pacific halibut. The annual limit remains six fish. Since recreational bottomfish fishing is also open to all-depth beginning in September, anglers may retain both bottomfish and halibut on the same trip. The nearshore fishery quota will be absorbed into the summer all-depth fishery.
Southern Oregon Subarea (Humbug Mountain to California border):
Beginning Sept. 13, anglers may retain two fish per day; annual limit remains six fish. Season open dates remain unchanged (open daily through Oct. 31 or until quota met).
Lynn Mattes, Recreational Groundfish and Halibut Project Leader explained the changes.
“Much of the harvest quota for these two subareas hasn’t been met. We attribute that to spring weather that hampered fishing effort and landing, and a really good marked coho salmon season that drew anglers’ attention. We’re hoping anglers take advantage of the opportunity for more halibut fishing,” Mattes said.
Pacific halibut regulations:
Pacific halibut anglers must have a descending device onboard the vessel and use it to release any rockfish species when fishing 30 fathoms or deeper.
Beginning Sept. 13 south of Cape Falcon, anglers can keep two Pacific halibut daily, six per year. North of Cape Falcon, the bag limit remains one Pacific halibut daily six per year.
The Stonewall Bank Yelloweye Rockfish Conservation Area (YRCA) located in the Central Coast Subarea is closed to Pacific halibut fishing.
Anglers on vessels possessing Pacific halibut or bottomfish are prohibited from fishing in the Stonewall Bank YRCA even when targeting legal species (salmon and tuna).
