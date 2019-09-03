Personal Firewood Permits will be sold for $20.00, purchasers need to come in person to the ODF office located at 5005 Third Street, and bring the license plate number of vehicle that will be used to haul the wood. Permits are only good for down and dead wood. More permit information regarding woodcutting areas, permit limits, violations and consequences can be obtained by calling the Tillamook ODF office at 503-842-2545.
