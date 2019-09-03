Oregon Department of Forestry
Courtesy of ODF

Personal Firewood Permits will be sold for $20.00, purchasers need to come in person to the ODF office located at 5005 Third Street, and bring the license plate number of vehicle that will be used to haul the wood.  Permits are only good for down and dead wood.  More permit information regarding woodcutting areas, permit limits, violations and consequences can be obtained by calling the Tillamook ODF office at 503-842-2545. 

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for some Football?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for some Football?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.