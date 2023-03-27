A long running lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry for the incidental take of coho Salmon in the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests has been settled, with the department agreeing to increase buffers around streams in the forests and complete a road inventory.
The lawsuit, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands and the Native Fish Society, said that logging on steep slopes and road building activities had been harming coho salmon in the forests for years.
“For too long the timber industry has treated our state forests like cash cows, without enough protection for fish or water quality,” said Amy Atwood, senior counsel at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The protections provided by the agreement aren’t everything we want, but they’ll go a long way toward recovering coho salmon on Oregon’s North Coast.”
The settlement is part of the ongoing and contentious development of a habitat conservation plan (HCP) that is currently being undertaken by ODF.
The settlement’s requirements are included in the draft of the plan submitted to federal regulators for review and the settlement would be superseded by that document upon its passage.
However, the HCP’s future remains murky after the January release of new harvest projections for a transitional implementation plan set to start in July came in well below current levels. Stakeholders with an economic interest in the forest believed that those figures would closely mirror those of the new HCP and have begun lobbying the board of forestry to reject the HCP and restart the process.
The new settlement complicates that by immediately implementing several measures from the proposed HCP while simultaneously underscoring the legal jeopardy ODF faces without the document. HCPs allow entities like ODF to craft federally approved plans to protect endangered species under their purview, without which they are open to lawsuits like the one just settled.
“This is an example of the kind of litigation that is a risk as long as we don’t have an HCP,” ODF’s State Forests Division Chief Mike Wilson said.
The letter of intent to sue for the case was originally sent in 2014, although filing was delayed until 2018 as the plaintiffs gathered expert witnesses. The suit went through pretrial motions in 2019, before the covid pandemic delayed progress for several years.
“We’re pleased to have the litigation resolved,” Wilson said. “It certainly takes up staff time and resources so we’re happy to have it out of our way so we can continue on with our business.”
The suit focused on ten specific timber sales across the state forests that had occurred in the 2010s. The suit alleged the operations had led to debris flows or landslides that impacted coho habitat following harvesting.
Atwood said that the sites had been identified as potential slide risk areas by ODF before their sales, saying the slides had been “foreseeable and foreseen.”
To win the case, lawyers for the conservation groups would have had to prove that the debris flows and slides were caused by harvest operations and caused the death of coho, in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
Lawyers for ODF had argued that landslides were a natural occurrence on the coastal range’s steep slopes, with or without timber harvesting activities.
Even after the settlement was reached, Wilson pushed back against the idea that ODF had been harming coho. “We do not agree with the allegations that plaintiffs made that our management activities are resulting in the take of coho salmon,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that the agency had decided to settle because the litigation was diverting staff time from important forest management activities. He also noted that the conditions required by the settlement were already included in the HCP proposal.
The settlement, which was announced in a press release from the Center for Biological Diversity on March 23, was reached after a meeting between ODF and the plaintiffs with a judge on March 17.
The settlement will increase no-cut buffers around streams to 120 feet from as little as 25 feet and increase the number of non-fish bearing and seasonal streams that receive protections.
Atwood said that these seasonal streams flow into fish bearing habitat, carrying sediment and debris from landslides and debris flows into them.
Wilson said that the 25-foot minimum buffer was misleading and in practice ODF had a 100-foot inter-riparian buffer zone in which commercial logging is prohibited. He also said that the number of new streams protected would be minimal.
In addition to the increased riparian protections, the settlement requires ODF to complete an inventory of forest roads in the next five years, along with a cost estimate to repair them. Atwood said that although there are more than four miles of road per square mile of forest, ODF does not have a complete inventory of them and that they contribute heavily to landslides and the sedimentation of streams.
Wilson said that the department had already planned to complete such an inventory as part of the new HCP. He also pointed to roads that had existed in the forests prior to ODF’s management as problematic and said that the agency has been working to remediate issues with them.
“We inherited a forest that has a number of legacy roads and we’ve been trying to address those issues over the years,” Wilson said.
In the settlement, the plaintiffs reserved the right to pursue their legal costs, although Wilson said that expense would be covered by DAS Risk Management should they do so.
The settlement has a five-year timeframe for ODF to implement the agreed upon changes, although if a new HCP passes including the same restrictions sooner, it will expire. But if the proposed HCP fails is not implemented and the conditions not met, the settlement allows the plaintiffs to refile their case.
