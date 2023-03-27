Star White landslides

Multiple landslides at the Star White timber sale site above the Kilchis River in the Tillamook State Forest. Star White was one of the examples cited in the lawsuit against ODF as causing harm to coho.

A long running lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry for the incidental take of coho Salmon in the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests has been settled, with the department agreeing to increase buffers around streams in the forests and complete a road inventory.

The lawsuit, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands and the Native Fish Society, said that logging on steep slopes and road building activities had been harming coho salmon in the forests for years.

Odin's Blade Debris

Debris from a flow caused by operations at the Odin's Blade sale blocking a stream in the Tillamook State Forest. In addition to these blockages, the debris flows deposit sediment into waterways, harming coho, according to the lawsuit.
