OCVA
The Oregon Coast Visitors Association

When people think about industries needing to remake themselves to improve their impact on the environment, not many would automatically picture tourism, but the Oregon Coast Visitors Association is taking a hard look at improving coastal resiliency.

OCVA is one of the first destination management organizations in the United States to release an official Climate Mitigation, Adaptation and Resiliency Plan focused solely on tourism. The plan takes a completely voluntary private-sector approach, providing opportunities and incentives for industry participants to engage in meaningful and accessible mitigation, adaptation and resiliency solutions.

