The Oceanside petitioners fell short, not meeting requirements to get on the upcoming election ballot stating that the novelty of the process and vague nature of rules, along with time constraints as the reasons for the denial.
The Tillamook County Commissioners ultimately denied approval of the Oceansiders United petition for the creation of a new city of Oceanside to make the May 2022 Primary Election Ballot.
The denial of the petition was frustrating for organizers but petitioners plan to pivot and move forward again in 2023.
Jerry Keen of Oceansiders United said, “This May was an optimal time to get our petition on the ballot, we worked hard toward that date, hurdling obstacles along the way but we are going to remain positive and move forward with a new goal.”
This was not the first public hearing for this topic; on February 2, 2022 the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously (3-0) denied the petition request for the incorporation of the unincorporated community of Oceanside and the creation of the City of Oceanside.
On February 9, 2022 the Oceanside United petitioners submitted clarification and a motion for reconsideration at a meeting held March 30, 2022, “Discussion and Consideration of Petition for the Incorporation of the Unincorporated Community of Oceanside and the Creation of the City of Oceanside.
Petition Includes a New Tax Rate for Properties Within the Proposed City Limits of the City of Oceanside at 80 Cents ($0.80) Per One-Thousand Dollars ($1,000).
Properties Proposed to be Included in the City Limits for the City of Oceanside Include all Properties Currently Within the Oceanside Unincorporated Community Boundary with the Exception of Those Properties Located Within “The Capes.”
According to Keen, the complicated and vague rules surrounding this made filing the petition a difficult task. Multiple issues came to light upon working on the petition such as implications regarding city benefits regarding sewer development, issues with a proposed tax rate not generating enough money for the proposed new city and concerns around “The Capes” area future development.
In the meeting Keen requested that the commissioners work together with Oceansiders United to find a clear path moving forward.
Commissioner Yamamoto said, “This is the 3rd ask to incorporate a community in the State of Oregon in the past 80 years, it’s unprecedented,” adding that he has unanswered questions and concerns about The Capes area being left without sewer for a period of time.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.