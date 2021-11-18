During the first week of November the National Weather Service (NWS) Portland held a winter weather briefing for public safety officials in Lincoln, Tillamook, and Clatsop counties. The full presentation can be viewed here.
Highlights from 2021
- Many areas throughout Oregon experienced the driest March-May period on record.
- Many locations also broke their all-time high temperature records during the week of June 26-30.
Winter Weather Outlook
- Higher chances for cooler and wetter than normal conditions for the Pacific Northwest in the upcoming winter months.
- Higher than normal wave heights are expected along the west coast this winter.
- November 2021 through January 2022 are expected to be wetter than normal for the time of year.
- February 2022 through April 2022 are expected to be wetter than normal with cooler temperatures than normal for the time of year.
NWS Resources from the Briefing
Flood Resources for Individuals and Businesses
Reminders from Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR):
- Flood damage - A typical homeowners policy does not cover flood damage; you would need a specific rider or National Flood Insurance policy. For more information on flood insurance visit the National Flood Insurance Program or DFR – Flood Insurance.
- Comprehensive coverage on a typical auto insurance policy will cover damage to your car caused by a flood.
- Contact your insurance agent or insurance company to review your coverage and make a claim.
- If you have questions or concerns after speaking with your insurance company, call the consumer advocates at DFR for free help. 888-87-4894 (toll free.)
- If your home or car is damaged by flood:
- Make safety the top priority when surveying storm damage, avoid downed power lines, and watch your step walking around storm debris.
- Save all receipts you obtain from hiring professionals or purchasing supplies to make temporary repairs.
- Record the highest water line on your car and DO NOT attempt to start a flooded vehicle until inspected by a professional.
Suggested actions:
- Stay informed:
- Monitor National Weather Service information and updates (website or Facebook)
- NWS Watches/Warnings for Lincoln County
- Check current conditions page on County EM website
- Check specific river levels on County EM Website
- Expect full to overflowing streams and creeks possibly in a very short time frame
- Allow for extra driving time, check ODOT Trip Check or 511 before you go
- Check on vulnerable neighbors, friends and family that may be affected
- Periodically check your property, stream banks, buildings for effects from the storm event
- Before flooding occurs:
- Use sandbags to reroute water away from structures
- Check your Lincoln Alerts profile if you want to receive alerts specifically for the Alsea, Salmon, Siletz, Yachats, and Yaquina rivers www.co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
- Those with addresses in the FEMA flood plains are pre grouped to receive flood notification messages based on their location.
Additional Resources:
- Current Conditions (Alerts and Warnings)
- Information Guide: Flooding – What to do before, during, and after a flood
- Financial and Business Preparedness – Wildfire Readiness 2021
- Although this video was part of the 2021 Wildfire Readiness series, this financial preparedness information is applicable for all hazards.
- Flooding and River Levels
- Current River Levels
- Live Flood Dashboard (NOAA)
- Weather Forecasts
- Preparedness Info
- Self-Serve Sandbag Station
Flood Insurance:
- Property Owners:
- Flood insurance is for more than just those living in the flood plain. This coverage may also protect homes and businesses in other events like tsunamis. Property owners may be eligible to update their insurance. Flood insurance coverage has a 30 day waiting period before the coverage is active. Review the National Flood Insurance Program page for more information.
- Renters:
- All renters should have renters insurance to protect your belongings or if you accidentally cause damage. Check with your insurance agent to see if flood insurance is part of your policy. Your landlord may also have flood insurance for the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.