The Headlight Herald recently asked candidates in the May 16 election for the Nestucca Valley School District’s Board of Directors three questions:
Please give a brief summary of the experiences that qualify you to serve on the Nestucca Valley School Board and why you are running.
What would be your number one priority if elected or reelected to the school board?
What is one new policy that you would work to implement in the district if elected?
Their responses are grouped by the position for which they are running on the board and presented in the same order as their names appear on the ballot.
Position 2
Sherry Hartford
I’m Sherry Hartford, and I’m running for Board Position # 2 for Nestucca Valley School District. I chose to run for the school board because I want to encourage more parental choice and community involvement. I am also concerned with funding level changes at the state and local level: I want to ensure the school stays funded during the economic downturn. Finally, I want Nestucca to attract and retain high quality educators and staff, decreasing turnover. Our kids are our future and I want to give them every possible resource for success.
If I were elected, my top priorities will be fiscal responsibility and transparency with the community. I will be a positive voice for our children by working for our children. I would help restore the school district and make student achievement my main focus.
My skills and experiences that have helped me prepare myself to serve on the school board are unique. I have lived here for most of my life. I have always had a passion for working with youth so I started coaching at Nestucca. I quickly began mentoring the youth as well and continue to mentor to this day. I manage 14 rental homes so my ability to problem solve and compromise has been well established. I also have experience with fiscal responsibility.
The issues I believe the current school board needs to address are:
The turnover of quality teachers and staff members. My solution to this problem is to build a strong support system for everyone employed by the district and offering support to them. The ability to have their voices and concerns heard are important to each of them.
The drinking water issue the elementary school is currently facing. My solution is to be transparent with the community and as a team, come up with a solution that would ensure safe drinking water at all times.
Wally Nelson
I have been in the Nestucca District since 1959, I taught at Nestucca for 38 years and was very active as a teacher and have supported the students in their outside activities to help establish a well-rounded person for success in the future. I was also on the Board at the Hebo School District in the 60’s when each school was a separate district.
My priority would be to be very supportive of our members and the staff to make sure our students are getting best education possible to live in our changing world.
I have no new policy in mind except I will be very willing to work on any good positive policy that I feel will enhance the development of our students.
Position 3
Diane Boisa
I have served on the NVSD board for many years. As a retired elementary school teacher and parent of eleven children who all attended NVSD schools, I have the skills, experience, and insight to be an effective board member.
My number one priority is to help shepherd the completion of the major construction and new programs that are in the works at NVSD such as the Career Technical Center.
The NVSD recently brought a pre-school facility into the district. I would like to see the operation of the pre-school become more fully integrated into the district and become an equal partner.
Position 4
Russ Sanders
I am qualified for this position. I am retired after 39 years working as a teacher and school administrator in Oregon Public Schools. I have collaborated with school boards on curriculum mapping, Middle School program design, Vision and Mission Statements, Budget Committees and grant-writing. Two of my children graduated from Nestucca High School.
I am running to continue the positive momentum in Nestucca Valley School District. The district is completing a new Career and Technical Education building, along with its Preschool, K-8 school, and High School. Great things are happening. This is an exciting time to be a part of the district.
I am running to support the safety and health of students and staff. I value Positive Behavioral Intervention Supports, which create a positive school climate by providing incentives for appropriate behavior, and structured support for students who struggle with their behavior. I support the creation of a Community Health Center, to support the health and wellness of the local community.
I will prioritize actions that address the academic strengths and weaknesses of each student. The district gathers periodic data on student academic achievement. This data drives decision making for targeted academic interventions. NVSD is small enough that students are well known to staff, and their academic needs can be addressed.
Board Policies are constantly reviewed and updated or eliminated by the work of the Board. I would advocate for a strong policy focus on Critical Thinking Skills provided by Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math courses that are integrated Preschool through 12th grade.
I would advocate that the next new building project for the Nestucca Valley School District would be a Community Center/Performing Arts Auditorium.
Zachary Best
My strongest skills that will be used when I’m elected are communication, compassion, empathy, respect and honesty. Land surveying made me strong in creating open dialogue to allow opposing sides opportunity to cohesively resolve issues. We know not everyone will be fully supported however, everyone should feel represented and heard. Meaning that one side got what they wanted in a way the other side can’t complain about. I feel like I can deliver that!
The water issue at the K8. My children have said they often cannot drink the water. I would like to find out why the water is this way. Devise a plan and find funding from either donations or fundraising, to remedy our brand-new facility of having “bad” water.
School safety. Bring a sheriff to the school by creating an office to work in so they can do reports and work from within and bw accessible to students and staff. We can back that up with a program that includes volunteer safety officers, to help keep a watch on all situations from the cafeteria to playgrounds in the hallways, on both campuses.
