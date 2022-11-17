November was declared Swiss Cultural Heritage Month in Tillamook County by the Board of County Commissioners at their regular weekly meeting last Wednesday, November 9.
Commissioners also addressed a lengthy agenda of clerical items, approving county administrators to apply for and disburse grant funds.
The decision to name November Swiss Cultural Heritage Month came after the rousing success of the fair celebrating the Tillamook Swiss Society’s centennial on November 5.
Director of the Tillamook County Visitors Association Nan Devlin told the board that the festival had been attended by more than 1,200 people and that it is now set to become an annual tradition.
The festival drew widespread attention, with the Swiss Consul in San Francisco sending a letter of support and the West Coast Swiss Association offering to help with put on the festival going forward.
Devlin thanked Julie Hurliman of the Swiss Society for her hard work in putting on the festival and said that all the hotels in town had been full for the event.
Commissioners all noted their enthusiastic support for the decree and wished the festival continued success, saying they believed it could become another fixture on the Tillamook cultural calendar.
In financial business, the board paved the way for the Tillamook Family Counseling Center to hire a full-time staff member to direct child abuse services, paid for by a state grant.
Commissioners also unanimously approved building upgrades to be carried out by the sheriff’s department to help better serve child abuse victims, to be paid for by the same grant.
Grant spending approval was also given to Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe to use state grant money to purchase a credentialing system and upgrade radio capabilities.
The credentialing system will allow emergency managers to more easily identify and track volunteers and employees during an emergent event, while HAM and VHF radios will be crucial for communication.
The board also voted to allow Tillamook County Health and Human Services to apply for a grant focusing on rural healthcare. If awarded the grant, Tillamook would be able to hire two new staff to focus on improving healthcare access and preparedness in the county.
Finally, Chair of the Board of Commissioners David Yamamoto brought a letter he had written on behalf of the board to federal legislators to the board for signature.
The letter is requesting that legislators delay the implementation of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Biological Opinion that would jeopardize National Flood Insurance Plan availability in Tillamook County.
If adopted, the opinion would instruct the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to stop offering flood insurance to properties it has identified as harming fish hatcheries. It would also require action from counties to come into compliance, with emergency aid dollars on the line should they fail to comply.
Commissioner Yamamoto has passionately fought implementation of the opinion, saying that it fails to consider Oregon laws that offer protection to the fisheries and would have negative impacts on Tillamook and other counties across Oregon.
Congressman Peter DeFazio has been an ally, helping to delay implementation of the opinion for the last six years, but he is set to retire in January.
Yamamoto’s letter has been signed by more than 25 counties across the state and requests that legislators delay the opinion in next month’s Omnibus spending bill,
They ask that NOAA revise the study after seeking input from local governments in the communities that will be affected, which they have yet to do.
