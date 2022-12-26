On October 26, Ricky Dean Sutton, 58, pled no contest and was found guilty of identity theft, a class C felony, committed on or about May 9. Sutton was sentenced to two years’ probation.
On November 1, Joh Joseph Pickel, 22, pled no contest to a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, committed on or about Novemer 1. Pickel was sentenced to ten days in jail, 18 months’ probation and a one-year drivers’ license suspension.
On November 3, John Lewis Briley, 35, pled guilty to a charge of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 7, 2021, and a count of assault in the fourth degree, also a class A misdemeanor. Briley was given a sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to serve 36 months on probation.
On November 10, Brock Gabriel Graff, 22, pled no contest and was found guilty of attempt to assault a public safety officer, a class A misdemeanor, committed on May 11. Graff was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On November 14, Robert Lee Farnsworth, 43, pled no contest to a count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor committed on or about October 26. Farnsworth was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
On November 17, Kenneth Jeffry Hamilton Sheppard, 34, was convicted of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 10. Sheppard was sentenced to ten days in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On November 17, Jacob Michael Morris, 30, pled no contest to a count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 28. Morris was sentenced to six months in jail
On November 17, Jonathan Ray Stevens, 37, pled no contest to attempt to commit criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 20. Stevens was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $2,226 to Nestucca Valley High School in restitution.
On November 18, Cory Jon Jylha, 37, pled guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 28. Jylha was sentenced to two days in jail.
On November 28, Randi Lannette Garrett, 43, pled guilty and was convicted of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 2. Garrett was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
On November 28, Leif Eric Cleverly, 27, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 7, 2020. Cleverly was sentenced to a year on probation and a yearlong driver’s license suspension.
On November 28, Timothy Lewis Cushman, 23, was convicted of giving false information to a police officer in connection with a citation or warrant, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 15. Cushman was sentenced to two days in jail.
On November 28, Daria Brandt, 23, pled guilty to a count of harassment, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 7, 2021. Brandt was given a suspended sentence of 18 months’ probation and to pay a $100 fine.
On November 29, Robert Laron Bristol, 26, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 7. He was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, three years on probation and a three-year drivers’ license suspension.
On November 29, Jonathan Paul Fender, 34, pled guilty to one count of failure to report as a sex offender, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 10. Fender was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $468.
On November 29, Matthew David Cox, 33, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 9, 2019. Cox was sentenced to two days in prison, two years on probation and a yearlong driver’s license suspension.
On December 1, Benjamin Ross Hankins, 52, pled guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 21. Hankins was sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years on probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
On December 5, Travis Jordan Bush, 38, pled guilty and was convicted of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about October 29. Bush was given a suspended sentence of 24 months on probation.
On December 5, Jason Randolph Curvan, 52, was convicted of assault in the second degree, a class B felony, committed on or about October 29, following a no contest plea. Curvan was sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years on probation following his release.
On December 5, Noah Lloyd Backstead pled guilty to taking, processing or dealing in food fish without a license, a class A violation, committed on or about July 1. Backstead was ordered to pay a $440 in fines to the court and $2,289.60 to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
On December 5, Charles Albert Healy, 58, pled guilty to one count of failure to report as a sex offender, a class A violation, committed on or about April 18. Healy was ordered to pay a $440 fine to the court.
On December 5, Noe Jesus Pascual, 45, pled no contest to driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class C felony, committed on or about June 21. Pascual was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years’ probation, and his drivers’ license was revoked for life.
On December 5, Maria De Lourdes Angeles Cortez, 40, pled no contest to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 3. Cortez was given a suspended sentence of one year on probation.
On December 5, Tristan Wayne Bennett, 22, pled guilty to a count of menacing, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 28. Bennett was sentenced to six days in jail and 18 months’ supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On December 9, Ethan Gunner Blayne Johnson, 22, pled guilty and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, and recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, both committed on or about October 10. Johnson was sentenced to two days in jail, two years on probation and a yearlong driver’s license suspension.
On December 9, Benjamin Ryan Kelly, 46, pled no contest to driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor committed on or about June 20, 2021. Kelly was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
On December 12, Preston Michael Huddleston, 20, pled no contest and was convicted of disorderly conduct in the second degree, a class B misdemeanor committed on or about November 15. Huddleston was sentenced to time served.
On December 12, Skyler Trent Cruchelow, 23, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 4, 2021. Cruchelow was sentenced to two years on probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
