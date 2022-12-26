Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

On October 26, Ricky Dean Sutton, 58, pled no contest and was found guilty of identity theft, a class C felony, committed on or about May 9. Sutton was sentenced to two years’ probation.

On November 1, Joh Joseph Pickel, 22, pled no contest to a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, committed on or about Novemer 1. Pickel was sentenced to ten days in jail, 18 months’ probation and a one-year drivers’ license suspension.

